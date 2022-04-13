Sports

NFF assures of greater investment in women’s football

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Football Federation says it will consciously invest even more in the women’s game as the three women national teams continue to churn out impressive results internationally. General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi yesterday applauded the efforts of the Super Falcons in the second of their two-match tour of Canada, in which they were held to a 2-2 draw by Olympic champions Canada at the Starlight Stadium in Langford, Victoria City.

The match fell in the early hours of Tuesday in Nigeria. “The NFF is very much impressed by the performance of the Super Falcons against Canada, not only in the second match, but also in the first match despite that they lost 0-2.

That first match in Vancouver was played only a day after most of the players arrived in Canada due to delays in issuance of visa, and after long-haul flights. To battle the Olympic champions the way they did in their second game means we now have a team that can challenge the best teams in the world competitively on a good day. “This is a very encouraging result and the NFF will not rest on its oars but will continue to invest even more in women’s football. The U-20 girls, Falconets have recently qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup after four rounds of qualifying matches, and the Flamingos are also in hot chase for a ticket to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

SWAN President, Sirawoo, NEC members visit NFF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Sir Honour Sirawoo, Friday led the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association and chairmen representing the six geopolitical zones to a closed door meeting with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at the Glass House, Abuja. President Sirawoo and the expanded NEC members were received by the Secretary […]
Sports

Cameroon–bound Eagles prepare for fanfare with Crocodiles in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Super Eagles returned to Lagos from Benin Republic on Sunday afternoon, savouring the victory over the Squirrels that shot them to an unassailable 11 points in their 2021 AFCON qualifying group and looking forward to a colourful houseparty against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.   Substitute Paul […]
Sports

Ayodele promises to boost sports in Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Newly-appointed Chairman of Ekiti State Sports Council, Dr. Isaac Ayodele, has disclosed plans and mandate as he begins his reign as the custodian of sports in the Land of Honour. Speaking with newsmen in his office recently, Ayodele said that one of the mandates given to him by Governor Kayode Fayemi as Chairman of Ekiti […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica