NFF assures of greater investment in women’s football

The Nigeria Football Federation says it will consciously invest even more in the women’s game as the three women national teams continue to churn out impressive results internationally. General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi yesterday applauded the efforts of the Super Falcons in the second of their two-match tour of Canada, in which they were held to a 2-2 draw by Olympic champions Canada at the Starlight Stadium in Langford, Victoria City.

The match fell in the early hours of Tuesday in Nigeria. “The NFF is very much impressed by the performance of the Super Falcons against Canada, not only in the second match, but also in the first match despite that they lost 0-2.

That first match in Vancouver was played only a day after most of the players arrived in Canada due to delays in issuance of visa, and after long-haul flights. To battle the Olympic champions the way they did in their second game means we now have a team that can challenge the best teams in the world competitively on a good day. “This is a very encouraging result and the NFF will not rest on its oars but will continue to invest even more in women’s football. The U-20 girls, Falconets have recently qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup after four rounds of qualifying matches, and the Flamingos are also in hot chase for a ticket to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...