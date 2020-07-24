Sports

NFF axes Nassarawa United over Martin’s death

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Nigeria Football Federation has fined Nassarawa United the sum of N10million after it found the club culpable in the death of its former player Chineme Martins. The federation adopted the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee set up to set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Martins during an NPFL game in Lafia on 8th March 2020, and to recommend stronger safety, security and medical protocols for matches within the country.

The committee found out that Nasarawa United had neither a medical doctor nor a physiotherapist, with a retired community health assistant heading its medical team, and this led to the mismanagement of the resuscitation process. The report also suggested that there was no functional ambulance at the stadium as at thetimeof theincident, which led to a faulty evacuation process, and the player died before he could reach the hospital and; Nasarawa FA and NasarawaUnitedFCfailedintheirduties toputinplaceemergencymedicalservices for the match.

“The Nasarawa FA should be temporarily suspended from hosting all NFForganized matches (including domestic league matches) until some clearly stated conditions are met. The player must be immortalized. Nasarawa United FC should pay a fine of N10million to the LMC for non-compliance with Club Licensing Regulations and violation of NPFL Framework and Rules, and should pay all financial entitlements of the late Martins immediately, including arrears of salaries and insurance benefits, if any

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Liverpool move within two points of title

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool moved to within touching distance of their first title in 30 years as Crystal Palace were brutally dismissed behind closed doors at Anfield. Manchester City must now win at Chelsea on Thursday to further delay the inevitability of Liverpool’s coronation as Premier League champions, reports the BBC. After the goalless Merseyside derby at […]
Sports

Nobody can predict when Nigerian sports’ll resume – Tandoh

Posted on Author Nurudeen Obalola

The former Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, has suggested that sports cannot fully resume in Nigeria until the COVID-19 pandemic has been properly contained. There has been talk recently of the National Sports Festival, which was initially scheduled for March but was postponed because of the virus outbreak, being held […]
Sports

SWAN congratulates AIPS on historic anniversary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President, National Executive Committee and the entire body of Sports Journalists in Nigeria has congratulated the President of the International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo, and the President, AIPS-Africa, Mitchel Obi, on the occasion of the 96 years anniversary of the world body, on Thursday, July 2. According to the release signed by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: