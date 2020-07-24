NFF axes Nassarawa United over Martin’s death

The Nigeria Football Federation has fined Nassarawa United the sum of N10million after it found the club culpable in the death of its former player Chineme Martins. The federation adopted the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee set up to set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Martins during an NPFL game in Lafia on 8th March 2020, and to recommend stronger safety, security and medical protocols for matches within the country.

The committee found out that Nasarawa United had neither a medical doctor nor a physiotherapist, with a retired community health assistant heading its medical team, and this led to the mismanagement of the resuscitation process. The report also suggested that there was no functional ambulance at the stadium as at thetimeof theincident, which led to a faulty evacuation process, and the player died before he could reach the hospital and; Nasarawa FA and NasarawaUnitedFCfailedintheirduties toputinplaceemergencymedicalservices for the match.

“The Nasarawa FA should be temporarily suspended from hosting all NFForganized matches (including domestic league matches) until some clearly stated conditions are met. The player must be immortalized. Nasarawa United FC should pay a fine of N10million to the LMC for non-compliance with Club Licensing Regulations and violation of NPFL Framework and Rules, and should pay all financial entitlements of the late Martins immediately, including arrears of salaries and insurance benefits, if any

