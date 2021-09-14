Sports

NFF, Baba Ijebu sign partnership deal

  • I make money from football –Adebutu

 

The Chief Executive Officer of the Premier Lotto Limited (popularly referred to as Baba Ijebu), Chief Kesington Adebutu, has said he made his money from football hence his decision to partner with the Nigeria Football Federation as the Official Gaming Partner of the National Teams.

 

Speaking in Lagos on Monday at a modest but colourful and instrumental ceremony in Lagos where the partnership was sealed, Baba Ijebu said he decided to be present at the event to show how dear the new partnership is to him.

 

He said he has not been out for the past 18 months but decided to come out and meetwiththeleadership of theNFF. “Imademymoneyfromfootball,” hesaid. “When we first came into the pool business, as the first Nigeria to delve into such business, our people accepted us and it is from there the money for other companies came from.

 

Whatever we are doing at this moment for football is nothing compared to what football has done for us. “Work at the national stadium is going on very fast and in no distant future, it will be put into use. I am happy to be part of this new relationship.”

 

Also present at the signing were the Presidentof NFFandFIFACouncilMember, Amaju Pinnick; Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi (First Vice President, NFF); Adebisi Adebutu(Executive Directors, Operations of Premier Lotto); Ademola Olajire (Director of Communications, NFF); Ms Ruth David (Director of Competitions, NFF); Okey Obi (Director Legal, NFF); Alizor Chuks (Head Marketing, NFF); Rajan Zaka (AD Finance, NFF); Kingsley Ozumba (Pamodzi Sports Marketing), as wellasKenNwankwoandOyelaranNoah from Premier Lotto

