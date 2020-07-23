Sports

NFF Board Member, Okenwa, to be buried Friday

The remains of the Member of NFF Executive Committee, Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, who died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after a brief illness, will be interred at his country home, Obinagu Uno Akpugo in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday.
A wake will hold at his family compound in Obinagu Uno Akpugo on Thursday, preparatory to be final burial of one of the most charismatic and eloquent football administrators Nigeria has ever produced.
Football administrators, government functionaries, stakeholders, friends and family members were on hand Tuesday, as a service of songs was held in his honour at his Akutu Crescent, Independence Layout, Enugu residence.
Family members have confirmed that the body of Okenwa, who was also Chairman of the Nigeria National League and Chairman of the Enugu State Football Association before his death, would be taken to Saint Stephen’s Methodist Church before final internment on Friday.
The Nigerian football family continues to mourn a diligent, industrious and cerebral administrator, who exemplified simplicity and humanity in everything he did, and approached tasks and projects with gusto, humility and the adorable spirit of a team player.

