NFF, Bosso and the F’ Eagles’ World Cup ouster

In sports, just like any area of human endevour, it is important to service structures and maintain a good template for the expected results to manifest. There should be a constant arrangement for all cadres of teams to ensure the system will work with ease.

The administrators in sports are the ones that could guarantee a systemic plan to ensure consistency in various disciplines. In athletics, Nigeria over the years was noted for excellence in the short distance races of the track events. At continental level, Nigerian athletes would win two of three medals at stake with ease and sometimes, the country recorded a clean sweep of medals especially in the 100m event.

At global level, Nigeria competed keenly and on many occasions, two or at least one of the country’s sprinters filed out for the 100m final of the Olympic Games and the World Championships. It was so sweet such that a Nigerian, Uche Emedolu, won the athletics World Cup gold. He came first at the intercontinental meet and was the first and only African to do so. Sadly, the country’s strength in the sprints event began to reduce and today, Nigeria struggles in sprints not only at the global stage but also in Africa.

Ghanaians, Malians, South Africans and Ivorians are now the ones ruling the sprints event as Nigeria plays catch-up. Nigerian sprinters no longer feature in semis of global sprint races while gold medal is now very difficult call for Nigeria at the continental level. As the athletics people are still battling to turn back the hands of time, football has also been going into that direction in recent times.

This is because the country is fast losing its dominance in the age-grade football level where the U-17, U-20, U-23 male and female teams are super powers at Africa and world stage. Last week, the national U-20 team crumbled like a pack of cards at the WAFU B U-20 competition.

The West Africa Football Union event was a qualifier for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations billed to take place in Mauritania next year where the African representatives for the U-20 FIFA World Cup billed for Indonesia are expected to emerge. Since Nigeria failed at the very first stage, the country will automatically miss the Nations Cup and the World Cup.

The Flying Eagles under the tutelage of coach Ladan Bosso drew 1-1 with Cote d’Ivoire and went ahead to lose 1-0 to Ghana in a must-win encounter. Many things were wrong. The new style of the Confederation of Africa Football to start the prelim at regional level is a disadvantage to a strong West African region.

However, Nigeria’s U-20 team in the past was the best on the continent such that no other team could stand the Nigerian youngsters. Where did we get it wrong? First, the NFF decided to rely on an agency to appoint coaches and the agency delayed the process which finally ‘exhumed’ Bosso, who incidentally did not do well with the team in 2007 but 13 years after without a rich pedigree, he was back in the saddle. Shame of a country! Bosso relied on academy players and at the competition in Benin, the team failed to click.

A deficient coach and perhaps average players cannot produce results. It is so sad because a generation of players is lost. Some of those in the team could be very good and now they do not have the opportunity to showcase their talents at the African and global stage. A former international and former U-17 coach, Nduka Ugbade, said the U-20 ouster took the country’s football back by over two years. Another former international, Daniel Amokachi, said the team lacked motivation since age-grade teams no longer take match bonuses.

The NFF chieftains should bow their heads in shame just as it is expected that the U-17 team should be better prepared since they will go for a similar competition next year. The choice of coach Fatai Amao too was suspect because some younger coaches including former international Finidi George applied for the job.

The federation must double efforts to avert another shock exit. The opposition is also going to be tough for Amao’s boys. There is need for a template for the age-grade teams just as it is expected that sound, young coaches with modern knowledge should be in charge of these teams rather than recycling old coaches without pedigree.

Like this: Like Loading...