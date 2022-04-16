NFF bungled W’Cup by naming Eguavoen instead of Amuneke Eagles coach – Mobi Oparaku

Ex-international Mobi Oparaku has charged the Nigeria Football Federation to appoint a coach with the pedigree and ability to turn around the fortune of the Super Eagles. He told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that the new tactician must be compelled to get involved in the development of the Nigerian league by giving local-based players opportunities in the national team. Excerpts…

Super Eagles failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after losing the ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana, I trust you will be pained about this development like many Nigerians?

Any Nigerian that is not pained by the failure of the team to qualify for the World Cup is not qualified to be called a Nigerian. Honestly, up to this moment, I am still imagining what really happened. As someone who has played at the tournament, I feel ashamed of the situation.

Several reasons have been adduced for the failure, some blame the players, other attacked the coaches while the NFF has also be criticised for their actions leading to the playoffs, what do you think happened?

We were not prepared enough for the ticket, we didn’t show we needed to qualify. the players failed, the coaches failed, and the administrators are the biggest flops in all of these. Let me tell you, Nigerian football started experiencing difficulty the day Clemens Westerhof left; the man met our football in a bad shape and for the years he spent here, he did everything to revive it. But sadly we went back to the way we were doing things shortly after the man left. He was the man that was interested in the development of the game; he wasn’t thinking about what he would benefit from the system but what he would give. I am sorry to say, most of the people in football today think only about what they will get from the game not what they want to put into it for the benefit of the country. You can see it in the way the players play; they aren’t always showing that commit- ment, they think only about the money they will get or other ben- e f i t s that come with playing for the national team. H o n e s t l y, I am a sad man today, whenever I think about this, I feel sad for my country.

The lacklustre performances of the Super Eagles have also been blamed on the reliance on players that were born and raised abroad; many pundits believe the situation was responsible for the level the Nigerian league is on at the moment, do you share that sentiment?

They know why they have refused to develop our league; this was the base of our development in the past, most of the players that became big players in Europe in the past came from the league but we have destroyed everything just because we have found a cheaper way to organise the national team. When I was in the feeders’ team of Nwanyanwu Nationale, I was always dreaming of the day I would play in the main team of the club. It was the dream of young kids in my state at that time because everything was about the league where big players showed their stuff before taking it to the national team. Now, we rely on players born abroad for the national team. These boys don’t know what it means to play for Nigeria compared to those who are born and grew up here. These ‘oyinbos’ don’t care even if they lose games; I played in Europe, I know the mentality of the Europeans, when I was there they don’t bother about games they lost, they would say that one is gone, they are immediately thinking about the next match, that is their mentality. So, these foreign-born players that we bring to our national team don’t know our history, they don’t know what our people think are if they miss a big competition like the World Cup.

There have been arguments that the local coaches are not given enough opportunities; however, about two times, indigenous tacticians have failed to qualify the national team for the World Cup, don’t you think they are overrated?

I have always thought that the NFF who has the power to hire and fire coaches lack confidence even in their own capacity to take the right decision. They saw how Gernot Rohr was destroying our football and they left him there for so long until the eve of the Nations Cup and World Cup qualifying playoffs. Rohr set Nigerian football back by several years with his work; I have been thinking that he was brought here to siphon our money or make money for some agents- because I didn’t see any good job that he did in more than five years he was the coach of the national team. He destroyed everything that Westerhof and Bonfere Jo did; he was the one that shunned the local league and started combing Europe for players who were born there. Anytime I remember that man, I become angry because, for some of us who are stakeholders, we know our football shouldn’t be where it is now. When it comes to football in Africa, we were always on top and even in the world we were reckoned with but not anymore. When they sacked Rohr, I was thinking they would be able to do the right thing; they know the quality Emmanuel Amuneke can offer but they overlooked him and appointed Austin Eguavoen as the coach. They knew what they were doing by calling Amuneke to join the team again. The mistake they made is that Amuneke should have been appointed the coach while Eguavoen can offer assistance to him through his office as the technical director. Amuneke has the quality to put the team in order; he is a no-nonsense coach who has deep technical know-how but when you are not the man calling the shot, there is little you can do. You remember that Amuneke qualified Tanzania for the Nations cup after several years and has also won the World Cup with the U-17 team. I have always said we should do things that will benefit the system not our own interest, now, we have all failed, the footballers failed, Amaju Pinnick failed, the NFF failed even the fans will be gnashing their teeth when the World Cup begins because they derive joy from football. It is a sad situation.

You played at the World is this why you feel this sad?

Of course, I know what it means to play at the World Cup but when we get there, it is another ball game. What happened in 1998 opened my eyes to so many things, I realised that people’s mindset is to go to the World Cup and participate, they don’t have the mentality of winning the tournament, everybody thinks only about the money they will make and not about how far we can go. Pele predicted that Nigeria would be the first African to win the World Cup and that we were very close to doing so, more than two decades after the prediction, we can see where we are. I want us to change our mentality, that we can raise a team comprised of local and foreign- based players who can go all the way and even win the World Cup. It is about our readiness to go for this thing, we have to change our ways, we have to think about the country not about what we can benefit from going to such competition.

The search for a new coach is ongoing what is your advice for the NFF?

I don’t care about where a coach comes from, what I want is that they should go for the best. They have to lay down the rules that as a coach you must be able to help our local football grow. You are a technical adviser, so you have to come up with a blueprint on how football will move up, especially at the level of the national team. You have to go around our league and pick our best local players and integrate them into the national team. The league will grow, and the players will perform better if they know they have a chance of getting to the national team and ultimately help their careers. So, let them go for the best coach.

