Sports

NFF celebrates partnership with“33” Export Lager Beer, Amstel Malta Ultra

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Foremost Nigerian brands, “33” Export Lager beer and Amstel Malta Ultra were top on the list of brands celebrated Wednesday night in Lagos by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The NFF in an elaborate ceremony dubbed ‘Dinner with the Best of Nigeria Corporates’ gave special recognitions to the brands for the unwavering support it continues to give to Nigerian football and how millions of fans who had hitherto diverted their passion to foreign soccer but today have returned to follow the national teams with passion.

The long-standing partnership award was received by the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, who assured that the brands will not relent in the quest to take the country’s sports including football to a higher level. NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick commended the brands in the presence of top dignitaries including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe at the event. “Nigerian youths are passionate about football and we are indeed glad to create the platform with which they can showcase their respective talents”, he remarked.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Beach Soccer league kicks off in Lagos April 3rd

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Beach Soccer league is set to kick off in Lagos from April 3rd to 5th according to the organisers. This is sequel to the approval given by the Nigeria Football Federation NF) to the Beach Soccer League body to kick-start its activities. The Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) is a new body Chaired by Honourable […]
Sports

Eagles no longer attractive under Rohr – Akpoborie

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Jonathan Akpoborie, has said the current Super Eagles team under coach Gernot Rohr, is not attractive any longer.   Speaking with our correspondent, Akpoborie said that Nigerians doesn’t enjoy watching Eagles play either in wins or otherwise. “When you win a game, you are happy, but then again you look at the performance,” he […]
Sports

Alonso cleared for Indy 500 after U.S. visa hurdle

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso is clear to compete in this month’s Indianapolis 500 after resolving a U.S. visa hurdle, McLaren F1 team boss Zak Brown said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters at the British Grand Prix, Brown said the Spaniard would travel to the U.S. next week.   “As you can imagine, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica