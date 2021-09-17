NFF celebrates partnership with“33” Export Lager Beer, Amstel Malta Ultra

Foremost Nigerian brands, “33” Export Lager beer and Amstel Malta Ultra were top on the list of brands celebrated Wednesday night in Lagos by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The NFF in an elaborate ceremony dubbed ‘Dinner with the Best of Nigeria Corporates’ gave special recognitions to the brands for the unwavering support it continues to give to Nigerian football and how millions of fans who had hitherto diverted their passion to foreign soccer but today have returned to follow the national teams with passion.

The long-standing partnership award was received by the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, who assured that the brands will not relent in the quest to take the country’s sports including football to a higher level. NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick commended the brands in the presence of top dignitaries including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe at the event. “Nigerian youths are passionate about football and we are indeed glad to create the platform with which they can showcase their respective talents”, he remarked.

