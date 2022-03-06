Sports

NFF celebrates sports marketing guru, Mike Itemuagbor at 60

The Nigeria Football Federation on Saturday congratulated its lead marketing consultant and international sports marketing expert, Chief Mike Itemuagbor as the latter celebrated his diamond jubilee birthday anniversary.

 

President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick described Chief Itemuagbor as “a focused, irrepressible and indispensable friend of the NFF and Nigeria Football”, saying the Federation has enjoyed “an amazing working relationship” with the marketing titan. “Chief Itemuagbor is a great man by every means and by every scale.

 

He has remained a tower of strength and a source of tremendous resources for the good of Nigeria Football. He has put his influence, deep knowledge of the terrain and efficiency to good use to help the cause of the Nigeria game on several fronts.

“On this occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary, we wish him many happy returns, and pray that God will continue to expand his coast and continue to bless him with divine health in the years ahead.”

 

By dint of hard work, focus, diligence, a sense of enterprise and tireless exploration of opportunities and possibilities, Itemuagbor blazed a luminous trail in sports marketing, and has mentored dozens of individuals who have gone ahead to become chieftains of the turf on their own.

 

His relationship with the NFF has expanded sports sponsorship, partnership and supportership for Nigeria’s football-ruling body over the past three decades, providing another channel of muchneeded funding for the various National Teams.

 

Itemuagbor has been involved with the successful marketing of several local, international and global sporting events and programmes, including major championships and games staged in Nigeria (African Youth Championship Nigeria 1995; FIFA U20 World Cup Nigeria 1999; Africa Cup of Nations Ghana/Nigeria 2000; 8th All-Africa Games Nigeria 2003 and; FIFA U17 World Cup Nigeria 2009), and has also served on the marketing committee of the Confederation of African Football.

 

Also on Saturday, General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi congratulated the wife of the NFF President, Mrs Julie Pinnick as the latter added another year.

 

