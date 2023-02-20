Sports

NFF commiserates with Ghana FA over Atsu's death

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially commiserated with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the unfortunate death of Black Stars’ ace, Christian Atsu in the tragic Türkiye earthquake.

Reports on Saturday, quoting the player’s agent, said Atsu was found dead in the rubble and his remains had been flown to Ghana for burial, sending shock waves around the universe.

In a letter signed by the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the NFF said it was devastated by the news about one of Ghana’s standout performers on the pitch, and prayed earnestly for God to comfort the family, friends, the GFA and the entire Ghanaian football family for his demise.

 

“The Nigeria Football Federation, and indeed, the Nigeria Football family has on Saturday, 18th February 2023 received with much sadness news of the death of Black Stars’ player Christian Atsu, who has reportedly been found dead in the rubble of the recent earthquake that ravaged Türkiye.”

 

