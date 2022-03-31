Sports

NFF condoles with FIFA, CAF, Zambia over death of official through cardiac arrest

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed shock and sorrow over the death of FIFA/CAF Medical Officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo, who died on Tuesday after the FIFA World Cup playoff match between Nigeria and Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Dr Kabungo was appointed as Doping Control Officer for the match. “We are terribly shocked at this sad development. The NFF commiserates with world football –body FIFA, the Confederation of African Football, the Football Association of Zambia and the family of Dr Kabungo on his sudden passing.

His death pains us very much and we are in a state of deep shock. “However, it is important to state the facts as they are. According to the information from our own medical officer, Dr Onimisi Ozi Salami who was appointed by FIFA as Medical Officer for the game, Dr Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team.

I was notified and ordered that he should be rushed to the hospital. He didn’t make it. He died just as they got to the hospital,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said. Dr Ozi Salami told thenff.com that the incident happened when he (Dr Salami) was looking to get the Nigerian player for the doping exercise, while Dr Kabungo was looking to get the Ghanaian player for the same exercise. Officials of the NFF, the medical team and officials of the High Commission of Zambia held a meeting on Wednesday morning to decide on the next line of action following the demise of Dr Kabungo.

 

