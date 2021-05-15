NFF confirms Cameroon friendly in Austria

…as Rohr names 31 players for tie

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed an international friendly match between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for Austria on June 4. With World Cup qualifiers put off by FIFA till September, Nigeria and Cameroon will now utilise the June FIFA international window by playing a friendly match. In between the two are seven Africa Cup of Nations titles with Nigeria winning three times while Cameroon had won four times.

Both teams will again be at the next edition in Cameroon next year. Significantly, three of Cameroon’s four victories were at the expense of Nigeria in 1984, 1988 and 2000. Sports Village Square informs that Cameroon had not beaten Nigeria in regulation time since 27 August 1989 – a 32 year span. Next month’s clash will be the first friendly match of the two neighbouring countries who are giants in the Africa Cup of Nations since their Round of 16 duel at the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations duel which Nigeria won 3-2. The friendly match will hold at the Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital, Vienna starting from 7.30pm Nigerian time. It is also the first friendly match of the two teams since Nigeria’s 3-0 defeat of Cameroon at the Edmond Machtens Stadium, Brussels in Belgium on 11 October 2015. Meanwhile, Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has drawn up a provisional squad list of 31 players for the friendly. Headlining the list unveiled on Friday is Captain Ahmed Musa, with deputy captain William Ekong, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze also called. Portugal-based Abraham Marcus is called for the first time and Enyimba FC’s energetic forward Anayo Iwuala, whose tenacity and drive has helped the People’s Elephant to the quarter finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, has opportuntity to fight for a place and continue on his international footprints, following cameo appearances against Benin Republic and Lesotho in AFCON qualifiers in March. The provisional list of 31 will be whittled down to 23 before the Super Eagles fly to Vienna for the clash with perennial rivals Indomitable Lions.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC) Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England) Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosa, Cyprus); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal) Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars FC); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Sadiq Umar (Almeria FC, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Simy Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy).

