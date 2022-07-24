Sports

NFF congratulates Ajibade, Mimi Calvin-Onwuka

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated Super Falcons’ forward Rasheedat Ajibade for emerging joint top-scorer of the just-ended 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, where the Super Falcons earned a ticket to the FIFA World Cup finals even as the team failed to realise its ambition of a 10th triumph.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said: “We rejoice with Rahseedat Ajibade for her emergence as joint top-scorer of the tournament and we implore her to continue to show even more prolificacy and commitment in the jerseys of club and country. Her three goals surely helped the Super Falcons to win a World Cup ticket. Our team would certainly have been in the Final if not for the incident that led to her expulsion in the semi-final match against the host nation.

 “She probably would have won the award outright if she finished the game and played one more match.”

Ajibade was ejected after 70 minutes of the semis against Morocco at the Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah, with Nigeria already one woman down, and the Falcons played the next 50 minutes (of regulation and extra time) with only nine players, losing in the ensuing penalty shoot-out.

In the third-place match against Zambia on Friday, a fierce shot by Evarine Suzeni Katongo in the 28th minute struck the upright and bounced off the goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie for the only goal of the match, with the Falcons failing to convert any of a slew of chances they created.

Sanusi also congratulated Mimisen Calvin-Onwuka, who played the role of Assistant Referee 1 in the Final match between Morocco and South Africa on Saturday, saying her stellar performance alongside referee Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda did not go unnoticed by the global football community. He urged her to continue to develop herself with available top-level courses and programmes in order to continue her rise to global reckoning.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets have continued their preparations for next month’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals scheduled for Costa Rica. The girls, who have been training in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will depart for a one-week training tour in Barranquilla, Colombia, from where the delegation will fly into San Jose for the finals slated for August 10 – 28.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Int’l friendly: Indomitable Lions lay siege on Super Eagles in Austria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Neighbours and Nigeria’s football rivals, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have already assembled in Vienna, Austria ahead of the two friendly matches with Nigeria this Friday and next week. According to Sports Village Square coach, Antonio Conceicao and his staff have shortlisted 28 players for the games. They are staying at Hilton Danube Waterfront […]
Sports

ITTF African tourney: Quadri begins defence in Yaounde

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria’s leading table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, will today begins the defence of his Africa’s singles event in Yaoundé, Cameroon venue of the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Table Tennis Championships holding from September 1 to 7. Aruna is the men’s singles favourite as the Nigerian is ranked 19th in the world and […]
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Team Nigeria’s women’s ‘4x100m relay team qualifies for games

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

If the qualification window for the Tokyo Olympics were to be shut today, Nigeria will have the women’s 4x100m relay team battling for one of the three medals on offer at the Games. This followed the official release Monday of the qualification ranking of countries bidding to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica