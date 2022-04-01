NFF debunks FIFA ban for Abuja stadium, insists VAR not stolen

Ajibade Olusesan

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has rubbished reports which suggested that Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja had been banned by the world football governing body FIFA following the fans’ disturbance that greeted the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana which led to the loss of the World Cup ticket.

The NFF also debunked rumours that suggested that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment that was installed for the match had been stolen.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, in a press statement released by federation’s Director of Media Demola Olajire Friday afternoon that both reports were outlandishly untrue

Sanusi said: “We are alarmed at the influx of incorrect reports, otherwise known as fake news, mostly in social media. There is no truth to the reports that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja has been banned for any length of time by FIFA. It is a concoction by some persons with a fertile imagination. The NFF has not received any such communication from either FIFA or CAF.

“There has also been an outlandish report that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment that was installed for the match had been stolen. We initially thought this was an April Fool prank but it is alarming that some media outlets are taking it seriously. Nothing of such happened. The VAR equipment remains intact and has been returned to the FIFA office in Zurich, Switzerland by Sebastian Runge, FIFA’s Head of Technology.”

Sanusi added: “The NFF understands that Nigerians in their generality were sorely disappointed by the result of the match, which came short of having the Super Eagles at the World Cup. It is a painful situation for everyone, including ourselves at the Federation. However, we are appealing that the propensity for half-truths and outright falsehood be discouraged. We believe that the present squad of Super Eagles is still capable of achieving great things.”

