NFF dragging Nigeria in the mud again

In the past few weeks of my annual vacation, so much has happened in the country’s sports scene such that one whole page might not be enough to review the talking points. The major ones cannot be overlooked. It is delightful that Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan is in the running to emerge as the World Athletics Women’s Athlete of the Year. This is equivalent of the FIFA’s Ballon’Dor shield given to best footballers every year.

Amusan needs Nigerians to vote for her to win and if she wins, it will be another first for the world’s 100m Hurdles champion and record holder. The elections of the NFF took place and Ibrahim Gusau emerged as the successor of Amaju Pinnick and so he has inherited numerous problems of the federation.

Despite the exploits of Nigeria’s U-17 women team, the Flamingos, in India at the FIFA World Cup, other problems in the federation persist. The Flamingos showed so much promise to clinch the bronze medal at the global football event and one expects that the NFF will work with its technical team to ensure these girls are well groomed to form the nucleus of the Super Falcons. Domestic football expected to form the basis to evaluate the standard of football in the country is in shambles. It is not out of place to also say that the country’s football is in a state of comatose.

The league is not in session and no one knows when the kick-off will be. It was no surprise that that the country’s continental representatives crashed out early just as the home-based Eagles also lost to Ghana in the CHAN competition. At a time the Super Eagles failed to pick a World Cup ticket, one would have expected many other things to work well but rather there are more problems to contend with.

There is the matter of the Federation Cup which was inconclusive due to the mal-administration of the Amaju Pinnick regime. Gusau and his team after one month in office are yet to resolve this as eight quarter-finalists are waiting with no date for their games and no ticket at stake for the winners since Pinnick handpicked Kwara United for the continental slot earlier in the year. As if all these are not enough, news emerged recently that the NFF is owing the new Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro. The Portuguese was engaged in May and till date the handler is yet to be paid. The NFF is expected to pay Peseiro $70,000 per month and so a total of $420,000 is being owed.

This is a very sad tale and it is not the first time such is happening. Former handler, Gernot Rohr, dragged the NFF to Court of Arbitration for Sport and Nigeria is yet to pay his outstanding wages till now. Peseiro took charge of the Eagles with two friendly games played in the United States of America. Nigeria lost 1-0 to Ecuador and also lost 2-1 to Mexico. In the competitive games however, Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone 2-0 and walloped Sao Tome with a record score of 10-0. It must be stressed that getting a coach abroad to handle the Eagles is not compulsory.

If the wages of the manager cannot be guaranteed, it is not necessary going for a foreign manager. There are notable and experienced Nigerians who can handle the Eagles but the NFF and indeed Nigerians will not be patient enough to allow the coaches to gradually drill the team to the expected standard.

That Nigeria is owing Peseiro six-month salary is bad enough for the image of the country. Which other coach will be willing to come to the country? I recall a Brazilian coach engaged to handle Eagles years back ran away after signing the contract when he was told by some people that his wages were not guaranteed.

I do not envy Gusau but here is a price he has to pay for the former president who stood by him to win the election but has reduced the country’s football almost to zero level. It is believed that Peseiro might walk out on the Eagles job but the NFF has debunked this adding that the body had ‘no issue’ with the Eagles manager while also admitting that the coach was being owed salaries.

The Portuguese must be paid. I hate to hear the talk about Federal Government paying the coaches because NFF also talks about its autonomy. The federation has sponsors and the board should be responsible enough to find a way around it. If government is to pay and the money is delayed, the NFF should handle this while the government money comes. There is no need engaging a foreign handler if we have to be talking about wages and allowances almost always. It is indeed a shame!

