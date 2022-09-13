Sports

NFF Election: Akinwunmi, Dikko, 9 others cleared for presidency

  • Most gladiators still in the race

 

  • Falode, Amokachi, three more ex-players vie for board positions

 

The Nigeria Football Federation Electoral Committee on Monday released names of aspirants cleared for various positions in the fast approaching election with 11 of them cleared for the post of the president.

The election scheduled for September 30 in Benin City, Edo State, saw the committee disqualifying two of the aspirants eyeing the position of the president of the federation; Marcellinus Anyanwu from Imo State and Paul Yusuf from Plateau State for invalid nomination.

Among those cleared are the current 1st vice president of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi and the chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, who also doubled as the 2nd VP of the federation.

Also cleared for the post of the president is the Head of the Safety and Security Department in the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Christian Emeruwa same as ex-international, Peterside Idah.

Others cleared are the current Chairman of Chairmen, Ibrahim Gusau, former VP, Amanze Uchegbulam, Chief of staff to the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Abba Yola, former NFF secretary general, Musa Amadu, board member, Suleiman Kwande, Team Nigeria UK founder, David Doherty and Muktar Mohammed from FCT.

Three persons, current Member of Board, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu; current Member of Board, Senator Obinna Ogba and; Mr Chinedu Okoye will battle for the post of 1st Vice President. Current Member of Board, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ was the only one who obtained the form, and has been cleared for the position of Chairman of Chairmen.

Prominents on the list of those contesting for seats on the Executive Committee are former international, Daniel Amokachi, Chikelue Iloenyosi, Karibe Ojigwe and Benedict Akwuegbu.

All the current board members like Mohammed Alkali, Aisha Falode, Ganiyu Majekodunmi, Alhaji Babagana Kalli and Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa are joined by others like Sunday Dele Ajayi, Emeka Inyama, Margaret Icheen, Gafar Liameed, Ayodeji Adegbenro, Sajo Mohammed and Henman Magaji among others.

Aggrieved individuals may file protests between Monday, September 12 and Thursday, September 15, with the hearing and determination of the appeals taking place on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 by 12 noon daily.

The Electoral Committee is expected to release the final list of successful candidates for the elections on Monday, September 19, with campaigning beginning on Tuesday, September 20, and ending at midnight on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

 

