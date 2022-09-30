NFF Election: Akinwunmi, Gusau favoured as 10 aspirants jostle to replace Pinnick

Appeal court grants stay of execution, PFAN kicks

Ten aspirants will today slug it out for the position of president as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) holds its elective congress in Benin City, Edo State, today to elect a new board that will tinker the country’s football for another four years.

There were fears the election would not take place following a restraining injunction procured by the Professional Players Association of Nigeria, (PFAN), two weeks ago, but the NFF was able to secure a stay of execution order yesterday afternoon which paved the way for the conduct of the polls. Among the 10 persons jostling to succeed Amaju Melvin Pinnick as Nigeria football’s supremo are current vice presidents, Seyi Akinwunmi (1st VP) and Mallam Shehu Dikko (2nd VP), as well as current Executive Committee Member and Chairman of Chairmen, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and another current Executive Committee Member, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande.

There is also an immediate past General Secretary, Musa Amadu, and Head of Safety and Security of the Confederation of African Football, Dr. Christian Emeruwa. Also in the hunt for the exalted post are Chairman of the FCT Football Association, Mallam Adam Mouktar Mohammed; former Nigeria international goalkeeper, Peterside Idah; former Chairman of Kano Pillars FC and respected technocrat, Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola and; UK-based David- Buhari Doherty. A former NFF 1st Vice President, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, pulled out of the race during the week. Mr. Paul Yusuf from Plateau State was disqualified as a result of an invalid nomination; the same axe that swept Mr. Marcellinus Anyanwu from Imo State out of the race.

Three persons, viz current Member of Board, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu; current Member of Board, Senator Obinna Ogba and; Mr Chinedu Okoye will battle for the post of 1st Vice President. Current Member of Board, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ will replace Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau as Chairman of Chairmen, as he was the only one who obtained the form, and has been cleared for, the position. Contesting for seats on the Executive Committee from the South East are: Pastor Emeka Inyama (Abia State); Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi (Anambra State); Mr Karibe Pascal Ojigwe (Abia State); Mr. Jude Benjamin Obikwelu (Anambra State) and; Sir Emmanuel Ochiagha (Imo State). For North Central are Alhaji Mohammed Alkali (Nasarawa State); Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen (Benue State); Hon. Idris Abdullahi Musa (Kwara State); Mr. Daniel Amokachi (Benue State) and; Mr. Benedict Akwuegbu (Plateau State). Current Member of Board, Ms Aisha Falode tops the list of candidates from the South-South region, with Chief Kenneth Nwaomucha (Delta State); Mr. Gregory Abang (Cross River State); Mr. Roland Abu Omomoh (Edo State); Barr. Poubeni Ogun (Bayelsa State); Mr Jarret Tenebe (Edo State) and; Rt. Hon. Essien Udofot (Akwa Ibom State) also vying for seats from that zone. Current Member of Board, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi leads the list of contestants for seats from the South West, with Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi (Ondo State); Mr. Ayodeji Ogunjobi (Osun State); Alhaji Olawale Gafar Liameed (Lagos State); Mr. Afolabi Taiwo Olugbenga (Osun State); Mr. Ayodeji Adegbenro (Ondo State) and Barr. Pelumi Jacob Olajengbesi (Osun State) also in the race.

