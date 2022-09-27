NFF election: Amadu, Emeruwa lament litigation setback in football

Deliberate alienation of some stakeholders, failure to adhere to agreements by people in authority, and absence of an arbitration tribunal where aggrieved stakeholders could get their grievances addressed are responsible for endless litigations slowing down the development of the game in the country.

These were the submissions of presidential aspirants of the Nigeria Football Federation, Musa Amadu and Christian Emeruwa who expressed their disappointments at how incessant court cases have been a cog in the wheel of the development of football in the country.

Amadu who was the Secretary-General of the NFF between 2010 and 2015 said the federation’s Statute requires that the football body should set up National Arbitration Tribunal where stakeholders who feel aggrieved could go and seek redress.

He stressed the absence of such a legal entity had left stakeholders with no option but to approach civil court. “The issue of court cases bedeviling our football is one big problem we need to solve and we have to look at it from the perspective of encouraging politics and operations that will be inclusive in nature,” he said.

Emeruwa, a former head of the Integrity Unit in the NFF, corroborated his former boss by saying, “Apart from the fact that people go to court because they feel they have been excluded, another thing I know fuel ligations is that those who are running football are not honest enough; you enter into an agreement with people and you renege.

Since you don’t honor the deal these people are left with no choice but to approach the court, we have to have people who will adhere to the dictate of the agreement they enter into with people.

I also agree with my boss that we must entrench the spirit of inclusiveness where every stakeholder is taken along; football is big enough for everyone to function and be a partner in progress.”

