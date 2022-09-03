NFF ELECTION: Ambitions tear Northern bloc apart

Dikko, Gusau lead factions

Others bank on governors, monarchs

The quest by the Northern bloc to have the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation returned to the region is now being threatened by internal wrangling fueled by the ambitions of some leaders of the group, Saturday Telegraph can report.

The bloc had last month risen from a meeting held in Kano to demand the return of power to the region but cracks within their ranks are getting wider by the day, our correspondent reliably gathered. The northern administrators are demanding the return of power to their region on the ground that Amaju Pinnick, a Southerner, has spent eight years at the saddle.

However, no less than five candidates from the region have indicated an interest in succeeding incumbent Pinnick. They include the current 2nd Vice President Shehu Dikko, Chairman of Chairmen Ibrahim Gusau, sports technocrat, Abba Yola, former secretary of the federation Musa Ahmadu and Abuja Football Association Chairman Mouktar Mohammed.

Our correspondent can report that the inability of the bloc to form a common front is paving the way for candidates from other regions. An investigation by our correspondent revealed that the bloc is now polarised along three lines with one group loyal to the Chairman of the League Management Company Dikko who is believed to enjoy the support of the incumbent president. Another board member Ahmed Yusuf Fresh is the arrowhead of the faction loyal to the LMC boss. They are working at cross purposes with another group loyal to Gusau; The Chairman of Chairmen is popular among the congressmen and his campaign is being driven by his friend, Kano FA Chairman, Sharif Inuwa Ahlan.

“Ahlan, Gusau and Fresh used to be close allies but they have since fallen apart after both the Kano and Zamfara States FA chairmen worked against the return of their Niger State counterpart into the outgoing board in 2018. “Fresh was shocked that his friends could work against him and even though the matter has since been resolved, it didn’t take the former chairman of the technical committee much time to pledge his utmost loyalty to Pinnick and Dikko,” a source told our correspondent. Gusau, our correspondent reliably learnt, has enlisted the support of the former chairman of the technical committee of the federation, Barrister Chris Green, who is also believed to be targeting a return to the executive committee with his eyes fixed on the 1st vice-president post.

Green is believed to be pulling the string for the Zamfara State FA boss in the South. The aspirants who are neither members of the congress nor the board are reportedly pulling their strings through powerful monarchs and governors. Mouktar Mohammed is believed to be highly connected and is using his network both inside and outside the football cycle to drive his political ambition.

“He is considered the dark horse; many of the congressmen are aware of his network and he could give any of the forerunners a run for their money,” another source told our correspondent. There have been some efforts to get the gladiators to sit down and agree on a consensus candidate from the region but it is yet to yield any result. Meanwhile, football political watchers believe the cracks in the ranks of the Northern bloc are invariably a blessing to the ambition of the incumbent 1st vice president Seyi Akinwunmi.

The Lagos FA chairman is considered the most formidable candidate from the South but who knows his candidacy could be threatened by the numerical strength of the North. “Akinwunmi’s camp is watching closely what is happening in the ranks of the Northern bloc and I can tell you that it is exploiting discord among the big players there at the moment because his candidacy is now being accepted across all strata of the football fraternity in the country. He is for sure not getting the patronage of Pinnick who believes he was one of those who thwarted his third term ambition but I can tell you that he has a strong support base and all that will manifest in the outcome of the polls,” another source told our correspondent. The NFF election has been slated for September 30, 2022, in Edo State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...