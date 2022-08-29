NFF Election: Aspirants begin purchase of forms today

The road to the Nigeria Football Federation Glass House will begin today, as aspirants pick form to be part of the new board. The Electoral Committee last week rolled out the roadmap for the election scheduled to take place in Benin City on September 30, with sales of form commencing today. The process will commence properly on Monday, August 29 with the sales of nomination forms, endorsements and return of forms. This particular process will last until Thursday, September 8. It would be recalled that the Electoral Committee had last week fixed the prices of nomination forms for Expression of Interest at other different vacant positions at N500,000 for President and Vice President for N400,000. Candidates vying for the position of Chairman of Chairmen will dole out N350,000 while that of the Executive Committee will pay N300,000. Some of the gladiators expected to pick form are the current vice presidents of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko while the current chairman of chairmen of the current board, Ibrahim Gasau, also in the running. Some ex-internationals are also expected to pick form with Peterside Idah, Benedict Akwuegbu and Karibe Ojigwe among the few eyeing positions on the new NFF board. The screening of candidates will be within two days – Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10. On Monday, September 12, the names of candidates that scaled the screening procedure will be released by the Electoral Committee.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...