NFF election cost me N15-20m –Peterside Idah

Peterside Idah has said the NFF election held on Friday in Benin City, Edo State, cost him between 15 and 20 million Naira, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Idah lost his bid to become the President of Nigeria’s apex football body to former Chairman of Chairmen of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Zamfara State Football Association Chairman, Ibrahim Gusau. The Super Eagles pulled one vote against Gusau who got 39 in the election rerun. He said after his loss: ‘Congratulations to Ibrahim Gusau. The truth is that I understand politics. People make promises with hope.

“I came from outside to prove a point. I will be back next four years. “The election cost me 15-20 million Naira. We won’t stop until Congress. When we expand the Congress it will be a level playing ground. “The process today (Friday) wasn’t bad. My life goes on. I have work to do at SuperSport. I am also a Pastor. I will be the NFF President. I will also be ready to offer my support to Gusau if he deems me worthy of such.”

