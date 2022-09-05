Sports

NFF Election: I'll give my all to take football to next level –Akinwunmi

Adekunle Salami The First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi on Sunday promised to give his all in an attempt to take football to greater heights in the country. Akinwunmi who was speaking at Bagauda Kaltho Media Centre in Alausa, Lagos, during his declaration for NFF Presidency election stressed that he was well-equipped for the job based on his experiences and various positions held in the running of football in the country.

 

Akinwunmi said: “I have high respect for all others contesting for the same position but no one can boast of the kind of experience I have over the years in the game. “I am well equipped because from the bottom, I climbed up the ladder with wealth of experiences in various areas of the game. I am ready to bring my all to make the game get better.”

 

The Lagos Football Association Chairman also added he would use his four cardinal pillar programme to run the game. “The four pillars are Grassroots Development, Business of football, Infrastructure and Technology. I will now use these to actualize my 11 strategic actions for the development of the game.

 

“It is important to think about the schools and the grassroots for us to move forward. We will have National Finals which will see football competitions at the state and zonal levels. The FAs will be empowered in concrete terms to stage events and create competition among the youth.”

 

League Reforms, youth development, entrepreneurship, Inclusion, Life after retirement, Girls and women football, transparency and national team administration are some of the strategic plans of Akinwunmi. Earlier, President of Nigeria Referees Association, Tade Azeez, noted that Akinwunmi had all it takes to take the game to another level in Nigeria.

 

Commissioner for Information in Lagos State, Gbenga Omotosho, who was one of the dignitaries at the event said the state was proud of the candidature of Akinwunmi and what he stands for in football.

 

