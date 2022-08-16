Sports

NFF election must hold on or before September 20, says Akinwunmi

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, has said he is statutorily bound to support the calls for the staging of the federation’s election on or before September 20 in complete adherence to the NFF statutes.

 

There were strong insinuations that the current board of the NFF was plotting to elongate its tenure beyond the September termination date, a development that has heated up the football space in the country.

 

However, in a three-minute footage released on Sunday, the Lagos State Football Association boss declared his position for the staging of the polls in September, saying that the Executive Committee must uphold the supremacy  of the NFF Congress with the majority of the highest decision- making organ of the football fraternity demanding for an election to be held within the life span of the current board.

 

He said in the video,” As you are all aware, there has been a dark cloud of uncertainties surrounding the administration of our football in the past few months….

 

I wish to make it abundantly clear that I support the total adherence to the NFF Statutes, the supremacy of the congress and the commitment that NFF elections be held on or before 20 September 2022.

 

As a football family, this is yet another time when we are called upon to come together and put football first.”

 

Akinwunmi who is reputed for his grassroots football development efforts revealed that the process that would lead to the staging of the polls will begin with the Annual General Assembly slated to hold on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Victor Sunday optimistic of good season for Spandau

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FC Spandau 06 striker, Victor Sunday, is looking forward to a good season for his club in the Germany’s Landesliga league.   The player of Nigeria origin said the key thing for him is to give in his best while hoping for a top club to come for his signature. Speaking from his base, Sunday […]
Sports

Eagles’ call-up shocked me, Musa confesses

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has admitted that he was surprised to get an invitation for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.   The Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr came under criticism for inviting Musa who has been without a club since October 2019 for the two matches, especially as he […]
Sports

Kidnappings: Nigerian football stars as endangered species

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes

Statistically, Nigeria records more than 1,000 kidnapping incidents in a year and there are many that are unreported. AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that due to their immense fame and fortune, football stars have become preys in the hands of these criminals who have visited them and their families with untold agonizing experiences of abduction   Lionel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica