NFF election must hold on or before September 20, says Akinwunmi

The First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, has said he is statutorily bound to support the calls for the staging of the federation’s election on or before September 20 in complete adherence to the NFF statutes.

There were strong insinuations that the current board of the NFF was plotting to elongate its tenure beyond the September termination date, a development that has heated up the football space in the country.

However, in a three-minute footage released on Sunday, the Lagos State Football Association boss declared his position for the staging of the polls in September, saying that the Executive Committee must uphold the supremacy of the NFF Congress with the majority of the highest decision- making organ of the football fraternity demanding for an election to be held within the life span of the current board.

He said in the video,” As you are all aware, there has been a dark cloud of uncertainties surrounding the administration of our football in the past few months….

I wish to make it abundantly clear that I support the total adherence to the NFF Statutes, the supremacy of the congress and the commitment that NFF elections be held on or before 20 September 2022.

As a football family, this is yet another time when we are called upon to come together and put football first.”

Akinwunmi who is reputed for his grassroots football development efforts revealed that the process that would lead to the staging of the polls will begin with the Annual General Assembly slated to hold on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Lagos.

