NFF Election: Omoruyi calls for transparent process

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

…wants NANF to embrace dialogue

 

With a few days to the much expected elections into the board of Nigeria Football Federation, veteran coach, Loveday Omoruyi, has appealed to the football house to ensure that the whole process is credible to avoid distractions and move the country’s football forward.

Elections into the board of the Federation is expected to hold on Friday, September, 30 in Benin City, Edo State and Omoruyi believes not having a level playing ground for all the contestants will give room for rancor and unnecessary distractions.

“My advise is that the outgoing board headed by Amaju Pinnick and the electoral committee must ensure they are truly independent; not seen to have any preferred candidate and give all contestants a level playing ground so that any person that loses will accept the defeat in good fate,” he said.

“They must avoid acts capable of making people suspect they’re working for any particular candidate as this could make nonsense of the entire exercise and further give room for litigation which will have negative effect on the country’s football development.”

On the fear in some quarters that the election might not hold because of a court injunction by an Abuja Federal High Court following a suit instituted by Messrs.

Harrison Jalla, Austin Popo and Chief Victor Rumson Baribote on behalf of themselves and National Association of Nigerian Footballers (NANF), he advised the players union to listen to wise counsel and vacate the order before the September 30 election date, noting that doing otherwise will be prolonging the tenure of the present board.

 

