NFF Election: Pressure mounts on Gara Gombe to contest

As the election into the board of Nigeria Football Federation approaches, pressure is being mounted on a former chairman of Gombe Football Association, Ahmed Gara Gombe, to join the several contestants that have indicated interest in the top job.

There were indications last week that the election would hold in September and candidates have since commenced moves to upstage the incumbent President, Amaju Pinnick, who is reportedly seeking a third term in office.

 

Among the people mounting pressure on Gombe include politicians, civil servants, diplomats, Nigerians in the diaspora and key figures in Corporate Nigeria who contend that the major challenges that have bedeviled Nigeria football over the years require a new direction through visionary leadership of the astute football administrator who is renowned as courageous, fearless, passionate and sincere.

 

The pressure group, which contends that the legal framework for Nigerian football and the serious distrust between the football federation and Corporate Nigeria that has militated against the country’s football development for several years need urgent redress, also believes that the Nigerian football community must unite for a common purpose to return the country to where it should belong in the comity of nations, particularly to reassume its longheld leadership in West Africa, Africa and the world.

 

