NFF election sparks ripples

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The plot by the current board of the Nigeria Football Federation to stay beyond September 2022 when its tenure will statutorily end is gaining traction as New Telegraph learnt that the executive committee had written to the world football governing body, FIFA, seeking approval for the extension of its tenure by at least one year.

The election for a new board is expected to take place in September to signify the end of the four-year tenure of the current board but rumours had surfaced that the Amaju Pinnick-led executive was planning to extend its tenure by shifting the poll till next year. And to concretise the plot, our correspondent reliably learnt that the federation had sought the approval from FIFA for tenure elongation with excuses that there were many litigations against the board which had made the staging of the election in September almost difficult.

A source in the federation told our correspondent that the federation was still awaiting the green light from FIFA with Pinnick pulling his weight as a member of the Advisory Council of the world football body to see out the plan. The NFF is standing on a pending case before Bayelsa High Court in 2021 that barred the federation from holding any congress. A board member of Nembe City Football Club Seigha Obiene had sued the NFF for the alleged illegal composition of its board. He alleged that against the NFF statute, some persons who were not eligible to vote in the 2015 and 2018 NFF elections voted and are also illegally occupying their present positions as board members.

 

Our Reporters

Zenith Bank’s Delta Principals Cup returns September

After missing hosting the annual Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the fifth edition of the competition designed for secondary schools within the stage will stage a return in September.   According to a statement, the competition is scheduled to run between Tuesday September 28 to Thursday […]
Klopp: City wouldn’t have won title with similar injury issues

  Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had had to deal with an injury crisis like that of the Merseyside club. Liverpool were without central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for most of the campaign due to knee injuries, while Joel […]
Winners emerge in FAAN Tennis Club competition

Winners have emerged in the eighth edition of the FAAN Tennis Club, Ikeja Annual Age Grade Tennis Tournament. The competition saw kids from different tennis clubs in Lagos compete for honours in different categories. In a keenly contested U-12 Girls final, Ndidi Osaji defeated Vanessa Inyang 2-1 (4-1, 1-4, 15-13). Sofia Agbabiaka claimed top prize […]

