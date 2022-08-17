NFF Election: Sports ministry harps on transparency

…says Minister not supporting

Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has told the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to allow its laws to be guided by transparency as the body holds its Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Lagos tomorrow. Accordingtoatopofficialof theMinistry, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare wants transparencyandfairnessto be theguiding principle as the electoral guidelines are reeled out. The Annual General Assembly (Congress) of the NFF had been on hold since December 2021 owing to an interim court order which has now been vacated. Top Sports Ministry directors said the Congress should act with the interest of the nation at heart and an overriding desire for the growth and development of the game.

“The Congress of the NFF is its highest decision making body. The Ministry is challenging them to act with national interest and an overriding desire for the growth and development of the beautiful game. “As the supervisory Ministry, all we want is transparency and fairness. Let them show maturity and give an ear to all issues, with a view to resolving all the differences, so there will be no basis for bitterness or rancour during the elections.

“The Ministry has no stake in who emerges, or who doesn’t at the end of the process and all Ministry staff have been told to steer clear of the politics, ” the Ministry officials said. Meanwhile, inspite of widespread insinuations from a section of the media, the Minister of Sports, Dare, is not endorsing any candidate for the presidency of the NFF in its forthcoming elective congress.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...