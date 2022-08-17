Sports

NFF Election: Sports ministry harps on transparency

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

…says Minister not supporting

Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has told the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to allow its laws to be guided by transparency as the body holds its Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Lagos tomorrow. Accordingtoatopofficialof theMinistry, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare wants transparencyandfairnessto be theguiding principle as the electoral guidelines are reeled out. The Annual General Assembly (Congress) of the NFF had been on hold since December 2021 owing to an interim court order which has now been vacated. Top Sports Ministry directors said the Congress should act with the interest of the nation at heart and an overriding desire for the growth and development of the game.

“The Congress of the NFF is its highest decision making body. The Ministry is challenging them to act with national interest and an overriding desire for the growth and development of the beautiful game. “As the supervisory Ministry, all we want is transparency and fairness. Let them show maturity and give an ear to all issues, with a view to resolving all the differences, so there will be no basis for bitterness or rancour during the elections.

“The Ministry has no stake in who emerges, or who doesn’t at the end of the process and all Ministry staff have been told to steer clear of the politics, ” the Ministry officials said. Meanwhile, inspite of widespread insinuations from a section of the media, the Minister of Sports, Dare, is not endorsing any candidate for the presidency of the NFF in its forthcoming elective congress.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 23: ‘Baby Face’ll lose again, boasts Samson

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Top Beninois boxer, Naimou Aziz Samson, has vowed to inflict a second professional defeat of Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 23 on 11 September. The clash between Samson and Baby Face, World Boxing Federation (WBF) International welterweight champion, is one of the two international duels scheduled for the […]
Sports

Musa not same player that ruled league 18 years ago –Finidi George

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Super Eagles Star Finidi George says the return of Ahmed Musa to Kano Pillars is good for the image of the Nigerian professional football league but warned the fans not to expect the same player that lit up the league 18 years ago. Pillars confirmed that the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow winger […]
Sports

Southampton through to FA Cup fourth round

Posted on Author Reporter

  Southampton earned a straightforward win over Shrewsbury in their rearranged FA Cup third-round tie at St Mary’s. Daniel N’Lundulu opened the scoring for a much-changed Saints side with a low effort into the bottom left corner, reports the BBC. And James Ward-Prowse’s late free-kick sealed their win against a plucky Shrewsbury team. The fixture […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica