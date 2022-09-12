Sports

NFF Elections: Akinwunmi, Dikko, Gusau, Kwande, Amadu, Emeruwa, 5 others cleared for presidential race

The NFF Electoral Committee 2022 has cleared a total of 11 persons to contest for the position of NFF President at the Federation’s elections scheduled for Friday, September 30 in Benin City.

Top on the list are current 1st Vice President, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi; current 2nd Vice President, Mallam Shehu Dikko; current Chairman of Chairmen, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau; current Member of Board, Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande; immediate past General Secretary, Barr. Musa Amadu and Head of Safety and Security of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Christian Emeruwa.

Also cleared for the exalted post, to be vacated by FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, are former NFF 1st Vice President, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam; Chairman of the FCT Football Association, Mallam Adam Mouktar Mohammed; former Nigeria international goalkeeper, Peterside Idah; former Chairman of Kano Pillars FC and respected technocrat, Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola and UK-based David-Buhari Doherty.

Mr. Paul Yusuf from Plateau State was disqualified as a result of invalid nomination; the same axe that swept Mr. Marcellinus Anyanwu from Imo State out of the race.

Three persons, viz current Member of Board, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu; current Member of Board, Senator Obinna Ogba and; Mr Chinedu Okoye will battle for the post of 1st Vice President.

Current Member of Board, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ was the only one who obtained the form, and has been cleared for, the position of Chairman of Chairmen.

Contesting for seats on the Executive Committee from the South East are: Pastor Emeka Inyama (Abia State); Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi (Anambra State); Mr Karibe Pascal Ojigwe (Abia State); Mr. Jude Benjamin Obikwelu (Anambra State) and Sir Emmanuel Ochiagha (Imo State).

For North Central are Alhaji Mohammed Alkali (Nasarawa State); Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen (Benue State); Hon. Idris Abdullahi Musa (Kwara State); Mr. Daniel Amokachi (Benue State) and Mr. Benedict Akwuegbu (Plateau State).

Current Member of Board, Ms Aisha Falode tops the list of candidates from the South South region, with Chief Kenneth Nwaomucha (Delta State); Mr. Gregory Abang (Cross River State); Mr. Roland Abu Omomoh (Edo State); Barr. Poubeni Ogun (Bayelsa State); Mr Jarret Tenebe (Edo State) and Rt. Hon. Essien Udofot (Akwa Ibom State) also vying for seats from that zone.

Current Member of Board, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi leads the list of contestants for seats from the South West, with Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi (Ondo State); Alhaji Olawale Gafar Liameed (Lagos State); Mr. Afolabi Taiwo Olugbenga (Osun State); Mr. Ayodeji Adegbenro (Ondo State) and Barr. Pelumi Jacob Olajengbesi also in the race. Mr. Ayodeji Ogunjobi (Osun State) was disqualified for not providing evidence of tax payment.

North East candidates are current Member of Board, Alhaji Babagana Kalli (Borno State); Barr. Sajo Mohammed (Adamawa State) and; Mr. Timothy Henman Magaji (Taraba State)

Current Member of Board, Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa (Kano State) is the only candidate from the North West.

 

