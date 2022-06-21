NFF Elections: Buhari warns against tenure elongation, calls for reforms

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to as matter of urgency start the process of conducting an election into the executive board of the federation when the tenure of this current one expires in September.

In a letter dated June 17, 2022, signed by the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, and addressed to the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, the President directed that there must also be an amendment to the statutes of the federation so as to accommodate other stakeholders, who had hitherto been disenfranchised, or denied equal representation in the NFF congress.

Some of the stakeholders expected to be captured ahead of the election if the Congress of the NFF agreeds to do it includes the referee’s association, Coaches, Club Owners, who are looking for all the clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League joining the congress to have the right to vote for a candidate of their choice among other.

President Buhari, who reinforced the Federal Government’s support for football development in the country, urged the leadership of the NFF to ensure that the amended statutes reflect the national yearnings, aspirations and peculiarities of Nigeria as a sovereign nation whilst aligning with the principles and objectives of football as set by the world soccer governing body, FIFA.

The NFF president, Pinnick, is currently in the final leg of his second term at the helms of affairs of the country’s football.

