NFF Elections: Electoral C’ttee rolls out roadmap

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Electoral Committee 2022 on Wednesday rolled out the time-table towards the poll that has been scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022 in Benin City, capital of Edo State.

The process for a new NFF Executive Committee to replace the Amaju Pinnick-board that has served for eight years will commence properly on Monday, August 29 with the sales of nomination forms, endorsements and return of forms. This particular process will last until Thursday, September 8.

The screening of candidates will be within two days – Friday, 9 and Saturday, 10. On Monday, September 12, the names of candidates that scaled the screening procedure will be released by the Electoral Committee.

Between Monday, September 12 and Thursday, September 15, candidates not satisfied with the screening procedure can elect to submit protests while the hearing and determination of the appeals will be done on Friday, 16 and Saturday, September 17, by 12 noon daily.

The Electoral Committee will release the final list of successful candidates for the elections on Monday, September 19, with campaigning by the successful candidates to commence on Tuesday, September 20 and end by midnight on Thursday, September 29.

 

Our Reporters

