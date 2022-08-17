Sports

NFF elections: Players union threatens AGA boycott, legal suit

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Professional Footballers Associationof Nigeria has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Nigeria Football Federation to extend its official invitations to the Annual General Assembly of the NFF or risk litigation that could scuttle the hosting of the next proposedelectionsof thenextExecutiveCommittee members.

In a letter dated August 16, 2022, signed by the Secretary of PFAN Emmanuel Babayaro on behalf of the association, the President of the association Tijani Babangida which was sent to the NFF, the players union demanded clarification on why its members were not invited for the AGA.

It said the clarification should be made before the close of work on Wednesday consequent upon which it would consider the next line of action. The letter, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, read: Sequel to our letter dated August 9, 2022, reminding the NFF about the commission of the players union (one of the statutory members of the federation) from the invitation to the Nigeria Football Federation AnnualGeneralAssembly2021andtheNFFsilent treatmentof lackof response

 

