NFF Electoral Committee rolls out roadmap, set for Sept. 30 elections

All is now set for the 2022 Nigeria Football Federation election as the Electoral Committee on Thursday released the timetable for the election scheduled for Benin on September 30, 2022. At the last Annual General Assembly of the NFF, it was agreed that the election to usher in a new board to take over from the current Amaju Pinnick led board should take place lat er in September with the Electoral Committee also inaugurated. The process will commence properly on Monday, August 29 with the sales of nomination forms, endorsements and return of forms. This particular process will last until Thursday, September 8.

The screening of candidates will be within two days – Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10. On Monday, September 12, the names of candidates that scaled the screening procedure will be released by the Electoral Committee. Between Monday, September 12 and Thursday, September 15, candidates not satisfied with the screening procedure can elect to submit protests while the hearing and determination of the appeals will be done on Friday and Saturday September 16 and 17 respectively by 12 noon daily. The Electoral Committee will release the final list of successful candidates for the elections on Monday, September 19, with campaigning by the successful candidates to commence on Tuesday, September 20 and end by midnight on Thursday, September 29.

 

