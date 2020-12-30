Sports

NFF endorses Davidson Owumi as LMC’s CEO-designate

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has approved the recommendation of the League Management Company (LMC) for the appointment of Mr Davidson Owumi as the new Chief Executive Officer of the organising body for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
Owumi, who has had a stellar career both as a player in and outside Nigeria and as a club administrator, is expected to resume office after the upcoming annual general meeting of the League Management Company. He replaces Hon. Nduka Irabor, a celebrated journalist and former Member of the House of Representatives, who was the first Chairman of the LMC before becoming its CEO, and resigned from the position months ago.
“The LMC has started the new season on a positive note, putting their best foot forward with the telecast of the matches on NPFL.TV and some star games on NTA. The excitement is back and the spirit is right. It is the right time to bring in a class act like Owumi to help in steering the ship in the sterling direction that it has assumed,” NFF President Pinnick said on Wednesday.
Davidson Owumi is a titan in Nigeria domestic football as player and administrator of note.
He started playing the game from his primary school days, and then played for Government College, Ughelli, NEPA FC and NNPC FC both of Warri, Flash Flamingoes, Bendel United, Sharks FC of Port Harcourt among others, and had stints in Greece, Cyprus, Qatar and Spain in his professional football odyssey. He also featured briefly for the Senior National Team.
The debonair Owumi emerged the League’s highest goal scorer in 1993, and three years later became coach of 1977 Africa Cup Winners’ Cup champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu. Since then, he has served as Chairman of the club, served as MD/CEO of Warri Wolves, served as Board Member of Nigeria Premier League and as Chairman of the Nigeria Premier League. He is presently General Manager of Rangers International FC of Enugu.
“Owumi’s pedigree is impressive and we believe he will greatly complement the work that the LMC has been doing and help drive the new thinking, new vision and new direction. It was not an easy task to secure his release by the Enugu State Government to take up the LMC CEO’s position, and we quite understand. He is an asset to any establishment,” Pinnick added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nneka Ede buys Portuguese club, Lusitano

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian entrepreneur Nneka Ede has purchased Portuguese clubside Lusitano Ginásio Clube, Futebol, SAD. Starting in June 2020, Mrs Ede has become the new owner of the 108-yearold club, which competes in the Campeonato de Portugal, the third division of Portugal’s football pyramid. A statement from the club said: “After months of negotiations with different entities, […]
Sports

UEFA League: Atalanta stun Liverpool as Man City progress

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Madrid, Bayern, Ajax Atalanta scored twice in four minutes to deliver a surprise victory over Liverpool and blow qualification from Champions League Group D wide open. A much-changed Reds side lacked fluidity and failed to have a shot on target at Anfield on Wednesday, reports the BBC. Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens struck […]
Sports

Kaduna’ll be hub web of long distance runners –Alli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Technical Director of the Kaduna Marathon 2020, Yusuf Alli, has said Kaduna State will soon become the hub web of marathoners with the hosting of the maiden edition of the race scheduled for Saturday, November 21. Alli stated this at the world press conference heralding the race that promises to be the first of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica