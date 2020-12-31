NFF endorses Owumi as LMC’s CEO

Sports

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has approved the recommendation of the League Management Company (LMC) for the appointment of Mr Davidson Owumi as the new Chief Executive Officer of the organizing body for the Nigeria Professional Football League. Owumi, who has had a stellar career both as a player in and outside Nigeria and as a club administrator, is expected to resume office after the upcoming annual general meeting of the League Management Company.

He replaces Hon. Nduka Irabor, a celebrated journalist and former Member of the House of Representatives, who was the first Chairman of the LMC before becoming its CEO, and resigned from the position months ago.

“The LMC has started the new season on a positive note, putting their best foot forward with the telecast of the matches on NPFL.TV and some star games on NTA. The excitement is back and the spirit is right. It is the right time to bring in a class act like Owumi to help in steering the ship in the sterling direction that it has assumed,” NFF President Pinnick said on Wednesday.

