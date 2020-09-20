NFF Executive Committee member, Musa Duhu, dies at 53

Member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Chairman of the Adamawa State Football Association, Alhaji Musa Duhu, died on Saturday night in his home in Yola, after a brief illness. He was 53.

Born on April 15, 1967, Duhu, a genial and affable administrator, had taken the place of Alhaji Hussein Modibbo on the NFF Board after the latter, a former Chairman of the Taraba State Football Association, passed on during the first term of the Amaju Pinnick-led Board. He then won election himself during the polls of September 18, 2018 that returned Pinnick and most of the Board members to office.

NFF President, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, expressed intense shock at the passing of the notable lover of grassroots football development.

“This is another major shock for us, some months after the death of Hon. Chidi Okenwa, a Member of the Board and only three weeks after we lost a very dedicated and dependable member of Staff, Tolulope Abe. We pray that God will bring an end to this spate of bad news.

“Duhu was a great lover of grassroots development. He was also a conscientious and reliable team player and contributed his very best to the development of Nigeria football. We will sorely miss him.”

The remains of Alhaji Musa Duhu were interred on Sunday afternoon according to Muslim rites.

