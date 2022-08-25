Sports

NFF fumbles again: Falconets sleep on airport floor for over 20 hours

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Don’t blame us, blame FIFA – NFF

It was another show of shame again by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after shoddy logistics arrangement for Nigeria’s women U-20 team, Falconets, leading to the players sleeping at the Instabul airport for over 20 hours. According to reports and pictures circulating on social media, the team has been traveling since Monday and are currently sleeping on the floor at the airport in Turkey till their connecting flight back to Nigeria. The team had a 24-hour layover in Turkey, with no hotel accommodation.

It would be recalled that the Falconets were eliminated in the quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica by Netherlands despite qualifying from their group with a 100 per cent record. However, in a quick reaction, the NFF has exonerated itself from the long travel arrangement of the Nigeria Women U-20 team, Falconets, from the venue of the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women World Cup, Costa Rica. Apart from the hitches that affected the team’s return to Nigeria, there was report of the players getting $50 per day as camp allowance (no bonuses or wages).

It was also said that the NFF didn’t provide footwear for them, they had to buy themselves (they borrowed money), and their travel allowance for local transportation on arrival is expected to be N40,000. Speaking in a statement, the General Secretary of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi, said world football governing body, FIFA, actually made the arrangements for the team. “The NFF did not book the team’s tickets from Costa Rica; FIFA did,” Sanusi said. “FIFA also did not envisage the hitches that saw the team delayed for more than three hours in Bogota, and another one hour in Panama. By the time the team got to Istanbul, the flight to Abuja had left. “Our officials pleaded for compassionate transit visas so as to take the players and officials to a hotel inside the town, but this was not possible as they were informed that Nigeria had been removed from the list of countries whose citizens were issued visa-on-arrival in Turkey. “The airline then took the team to a sleeping area at the airport and gave them tickets to have meals every five hours.”

“This situation has nothing to do with NFF, who had made arrangements to receive the team in Abuja before the complications in travel arrangements.” On the issue of body-wear, Sanusi said: “The players were handed three sets of green jerseys and two sets of white jerseys, several house-wear types and training jerseys. The players opted to wash only their jersey top (no other stuff) because when the first set of body-wear was sent to the laundry people at the hotel, it returned with some FIFA and NFF badges at the front and names at the back peeled by the machine.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Barcelona eye Europa League quarters as West Ham welcome Sevilla

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona and tournament specialists Sevilla are hoping to secure spots in the quarterfinals of the Europa League this week with three Spanish teams still in a competition dominated by LaLiga clubs in recent years. A rejuvenated Barca head to Istanbul for the second leg of their last-16 tie against Galatasaray on a 10-game unbeaten […]
Sports

No better time to fire Rohr than now –Fuludu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former international, Edema Fuludu, has applauded the Nigeria Football Federation for finally taking the right step to give the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, the sack, saying it was the right time to take the decision.   It would be recalled that the NFF on Monday decided to relieve Franco-German of his job as the […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Davies rescues Canada as US held again

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States were held to a second consecutive draw in CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup on Sunday as Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies helped Canada grab a 1-1 draw against the Americans in Nashville. Coach Gregg Berhalter’s US side, forced to settle for a 0-0 draw against El Salvador on Thursday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica