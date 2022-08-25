Sports

‘NFF General Assembly to decide on expansion of Congress, Exco’

One of the key recommendations of the 10-year Football Development Masterplan report is the expansion of the Nigeria FootballGeneralAssemblyandthe Executive Committee of the body. The report suggested an expansion of the voting delegates at the NFF elective congress from 44 to one 111 and a slight increase in the number of Executive Committee members from 15 to 16, to accommodate a woman in line with FIFA’s thinking and new global practice. The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has said the final decision on this recommendation lies with the Nigeria Football Federation General Assembly.

Speaking on Tuesday at the State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja during the presentation of the Masterplan report to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister affirmed that only the NFF Congress can make the expansion a reality. “Mr President has called for fairness and equitable representation of stakeholders in our football administration and the Masterplan report also recommended the expansion of the constituents for the NFF elective congress and Executive Committee to make it meet new realities and needs. “The report called for the increase of the NFF elective congress voting delegates to 111 and the Executive Committee to 16.

 

Sports

EPL: Dominant Spurs hit four to deepen Leeds misery

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leeds suffered another damaging defeat in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation as Tottenham secured a dominant victory at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa’s struggling side fell behind after just ten minutes when Ryan Sessegnon broke clear down the left and delivered a perfectly weighted cross for Matt Doherty to sweep home, reports the […]
Sports

Ahmed Musa heads back to CSKA

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has shunned a multimillion deal from Turkish giant, Galatasaray, as he moves back to former club, CSKA Moscow. Musa who left Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr in a mutual consent is available on free transfer as a lot of European clubs especially from Turkey showing interests. His desire was to […]
Sports

Golden Eaglets know U-17 AFCON group rivals Wednesday

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Abuja

Golden Eaglets will know their opponents at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Wednesday after the draw for the tournament. The Eaglets were beaten finalists of WAFU B edition of the qualifiers in Togo as 12 teams qualified for the competition.   They include hosts Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, South […]

