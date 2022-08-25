‘NFF General Assembly to decide on expansion of Congress, Exco’

One of the key recommendations of the 10-year Football Development Masterplan report is the expansion of the Nigeria FootballGeneralAssemblyandthe Executive Committee of the body. The report suggested an expansion of the voting delegates at the NFF elective congress from 44 to one 111 and a slight increase in the number of Executive Committee members from 15 to 16, to accommodate a woman in line with FIFA’s thinking and new global practice. The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has said the final decision on this recommendation lies with the Nigeria Football Federation General Assembly.

Speaking on Tuesday at the State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja during the presentation of the Masterplan report to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister affirmed that only the NFF Congress can make the expansion a reality. “Mr President has called for fairness and equitable representation of stakeholders in our football administration and the Masterplan report also recommended the expansion of the constituents for the NFF elective congress and Executive Committee to make it meet new realities and needs. “The report called for the increase of the NFF elective congress voting delegates to 111 and the Executive Committee to 16.

