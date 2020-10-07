NFF gets knock over new Falcons’ coach

The Nigeria Football Federation has been accused of considering colour of skin in the appointment of the Super Falcons coach. The NFF on Monday announced the signing of American Randy Waldrum as coach of the African champions. Former handler of the team Edwin Okon said there are indigenous coaches who are as qualified as the America expatriate but the Nigerian football authorities chose to pick a foreigner over the local tacticians because they prefer somebody with a white skin.

“I am not the NFF has made the right call,” Okon who was also an applicant for the job said. “It is like we prefer somebody with white skin to those of us with black skin. I know that we have very good coaches in Nigeria who understand the game here and who are emninetly qualified to handle our senior national team.

“It is the choice of the NFF to hand the foreigner the job, but the question we need to ask is that if the coach is that good, he would have been offered the opportunity to manage the national team of his country.” Meanwhile, Waldrum says he’s delighted to be appointed as the new Head coach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The former Trinidad and Tobago omen team boss took to his social media handle to acknowledge the role. He wrote: “Very excited to head up the #NigerianWomensNationalTeam and look forward to working with this amazing team! Gives me a chance to reconnect with some of the players I know!

Big thanks to Pitt for allowing me the flexibility to work with them! #SuperFalcons.” The 64-year-old succeeds Thomas Dennerby who left his position as the head coach of the team a year ago, after unresolved disagreements with the NFF.

