NFF gets notice for disobedience of court order

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as well as top officials of the football federation were yesterday served notice of consequences of disobedience to a court order, which is popularly known as Form 48. The officials that were served the notices include NFF General Secretary Sanusi Mohammed, Chairman of the NFF Electoral Committee, Aikhunegbe A. Malik, Amaju Pinnick, Seyi Akinwunmi, Sharif Inuwa Ahlan, Aisha Falode and Majekodunmi Akande. Others are Chairman of the NFF Electoral Appeals Committee, Gandi Umar Mohammed, Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’, Ibrahim Gusau, Shehu Dikko, Felix Anyansi, Suleiman Yahaya Kwande and Babagana Kalli.

The Notice clearly stated that should they fail to obey the Federal High Court of Abuja Order of September 15, 2022, which stopped Friday’s NFF Election in Benin City, they will be guilty of Contempt of Court and will be liable to be committed to prison. Meanwhile, the NFF has reportedly run to the Federation of International Football (FIFA) to activate the intervention of the world governing body. The NFF was said to have written a letter in a fresh bid to postpone the forthcoming election slated for September 30 Reports suggested that the NFF, in a letter signed by its General Secretary accused the Federal Government of interference through the judiciary and demanded an express directive ordering

