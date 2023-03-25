NFF: Gusau’s lack of direction amidst inherited burden

The tenure of Ibrahim Gusau as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation began on September 30, 2022 after he won the election in Benin. Gusau took over from Amaju Pinnick who spent eight years in the saddle but sadly, left with heavy burden on the shoulder of the new NFF boss. It is important to state that the two terms of Pinnick were characterized with internal and external crises just as the body struggled with finance. Pinnick left with national team coaches and players being owed bonuses and till date yet to be paid. Some partners rendering services to the NFF like hotels are still being owed till now just as there are other huge debts on the shoulders of the new board.

This is a surprise as the last administration with Pinnick and Shehu Dikko of the defunct League Management Company, always boasted about sponsorship. With partners and sponsors on the cards of the federation, debts were still prevalent. These were aside from the court cases on legitimacy against Chris Giwa on one hand and other court cases against the players’ union. The administrative ineptitude of the last regime was also legendary as the country’s Federation Cup for last season was not conclusive. In the same Federation Cup, the winners of 2021 cried out that prize money was yet to be given to them in a competition sponsored by an oil-producing company. The domestic league was a shambles without a title sponsor, good calendar, bad pitches, poor officiating and TV ‘no show’. Above all, the Pinnick regime missed the AFCON ticket twice and also bungled the Qatar 2023 qualification despite Nigeria’s so-called ‘bilateral relations with Qatar.’ And so, Gusau, anointed candidate of Pinnick in the last election, is expected to have good synergy with his friend such that transitional issues will not affect the operations of the federation. But this is not so. After six months, Gusau is yet to talk to Nigerians about the plans of his board for the future of the game. No official press conference yet and there might be none in the months ahead.

The board itself is another issue entirely. Only one or maybe two people can be said to be fairly good football personalities. It is generally a very weak board, the weakest in the past two decades or more. For example, who in the current NFF board can directly talk to the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino or CAF boss, except the call is from the other side? Who can play the politics of the game for Nigeria in the new board at crunch times? Who? The country could be in a mess in the next four years because Gusau is already demonstrating lack of capacity to hold the fort in the country’s football house. The media officer of national U-20 team Andrew Randa was replaced without an announcement. Sherif Abdallah of the U-23 team was asked to combine his job with U-20 just as it was learnt that he could also be asked to take charge of the Super Eagles. How? One person holding two jobs and it could be three? Again, the list of players for the AFCON qualifier came out and it was learnt Gusau said Jose Peseiro did not listen to his advice of having about six or seven home-based players on the list. Gusau cannot face Peseiro to tell him what he wants. Is that complex of lack of capacity? It is sad that the Portuguese is too big for his employers to talk to.

The domestic league is having a good template now with the Interim Management Committee trying to get it right at all fronts. Teams with bad pitches are already barred from playing at their stadia while referees are now promptly paid and the league will return to television next season. Despite the positives, Peseiro picked just one player from the league. As if that was not enough, Peseiro and Gusau also kicked out two national heroes — Ike Shorunmu and Finidi George –from the coaching crew. These are people employed since March last year and they have worked without collecting salaries, allowances and bonuses.

The secretariat said it was rotational policy, wooow! My heart bleeds for Nigeria because Gusau lacks the capacity to handle the problems he inherited in office. Gusau should have met with Pinnick on how to face all of these problems because eventually, these issues could affect results of national teams. The current NFF lacks direction and should find its bearing now with a loaded calendar ahead as the Eaglets, Flying Eagles and the Super Falcons will compete for honours at the global stage. The Eaglets will still have to seek for a World Cup ticket on the continent at the AFCON U-17 event slated for next month. We need a vibrant NFF to be up and doing in order to get things right as expected.

