Sports

NFF has no problems with Peseiro over salary –Sanusi

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Coach to unveil 23-man list for Portugal friendly next week

The Nigeria Football Federation has played down rumour of a rift between it and the Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro over the standing of the tactician’s salary. The NFF is believed to be owing the Portuguese six-month salary which is running up to $426,000 and there were insinuations the coach was considering his future with the national team.

However, the NFF in a press statement quoted its General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi describing such reports as mere speculations, innuendoes and outright falsehoods. “Most of these speculations and innuendoes are simply ridiculous because we have no problem whatsoever with Mr. Peseiro. He is doing his job as Head Coach of the Super Eagles and, contrary to some of the more fictitious claims, he has not reported the NFF to FIFA regarding his wages.

“I want to appeal to the media to make efforts to get their facts right before going to press. There is no need to speculate and engage in half-truths and outright falsehood in these matters. Some of these speculations and innuendoes create disharmony and disenchantment in key quarters. The NFF and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development are working on Mr. Peseiro’s wages and these will be settled shortly.” Sanusi stated that Peseiro has been doing his work without entertaining any distractions, and has even compiled his list of players for the upcoming international friendly game with Portugal in Lisbon on 17th November.

“We have a friendly match against Portugal coming up in Lisbon on Thursday, 17th November. Mr. Peseiro has compiled a provisional list and is only waiting for this weekend’s matches to submit his list of 23 players. “We have a cordial relationship with the Head Coach. He is doing his job and focused on his objectives. The media should desist from reports and speculations that are aimed at causing discontentment and disenchantment among the Ministry of Sports, NFF and Mr. Peseiro, as all parties are working in harmony.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Gombe Scouting Tournament gets Oct 25 date

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The maiden edition of the European clubs scouting tournament holding in Gombe this October will begin with the maiden pre-scouting event in order to select the best legs among the players expected to participate in the programme starting today in Gombe Township Stadium Pantami. The golden opportunity avail to footballers is proudly brought to the […]
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Super Eagles secure AFCON 2021 ticket

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Super Eagles have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, even before the kick-off of their match with Benin Republic later this evening in Porto Novo, Benin Republic. This is the consequence of Sierra Leone being unable to secure maximum points in their Group L match with Lesotho in Maseru some minutes ago. […]
Sports

Kits giants to sue Nigeria over breach of contract

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

German sportswear manufacturing company PUMA is going to sue the Athletic Federation of Nigeria for breach of contract, the Technical Director of Ibrahim Gusau faction of the AFN revealed. The sportswear company on Wednesday terminated the 4-year kits sponsorship contract with the federation, citing the failure of Nigerian athletes’ to wear the brand at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica