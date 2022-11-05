NFF has no problems with Peseiro over salary –Sanusi

Coach to unveil 23-man list for Portugal friendly next week

The Nigeria Football Federation has played down rumour of a rift between it and the Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro over the standing of the tactician’s salary. The NFF is believed to be owing the Portuguese six-month salary which is running up to $426,000 and there were insinuations the coach was considering his future with the national team.

However, the NFF in a press statement quoted its General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi describing such reports as mere speculations, innuendoes and outright falsehoods. “Most of these speculations and innuendoes are simply ridiculous because we have no problem whatsoever with Mr. Peseiro. He is doing his job as Head Coach of the Super Eagles and, contrary to some of the more fictitious claims, he has not reported the NFF to FIFA regarding his wages.

“I want to appeal to the media to make efforts to get their facts right before going to press. There is no need to speculate and engage in half-truths and outright falsehood in these matters. Some of these speculations and innuendoes create disharmony and disenchantment in key quarters. The NFF and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development are working on Mr. Peseiro’s wages and these will be settled shortly.” Sanusi stated that Peseiro has been doing his work without entertaining any distractions, and has even compiled his list of players for the upcoming international friendly game with Portugal in Lisbon on 17th November.

“We have a friendly match against Portugal coming up in Lisbon on Thursday, 17th November. Mr. Peseiro has compiled a provisional list and is only waiting for this weekend’s matches to submit his list of 23 players. “We have a cordial relationship with the Head Coach. He is doing his job and focused on his objectives. The media should desist from reports and speculations that are aimed at causing discontentment and disenchantment among the Ministry of Sports, NFF and Mr. Peseiro, as all parties are working in harmony.”

