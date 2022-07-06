Sports

NFF: ICPC set to drag Pinnick, Dikko to Court

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, and the second vice president of the football body, Shehu Dikko, are facing trouble times in the coming days. Authoritative sources also revealed that with the conclusion of all investigations against the two football chieftains, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission is set to take them to court over alleged corrupt practices.

It was learnt that after the corruption agency seems to have gotten the approval of the Presidency, the body em barked on intensive investigations and it is now set to drag Pinnick and Dikko to court over alleged corruption charges even as Pinnick battles to extend his tenure to run for a 3rd term as NFF President. The source added that five other chieftains of the football body have various cases to answer following the recent development on various malpractices in the running of the round leather game in the country.

“It has been established that NFF President, his second vice President, Dikko and five others top NFF officials have a case to answer after weeks of investigations by the ICPC. “This followed extensive investigations by the anticorruption agency. The legal department of the ICPC is concluding plans to put up charges against Pinnick and the other officials for them to face trial as soon as possible,” the source added. Although the offences of the football chieftain were not spelt out, it is believed that the ICPC is keeping this secret for strategic reasons. In addition, a source from the ministry said: “The football chieftains receive money appropriated to Nigeria Football Association and spend as Nigeria Football Federation but turn around to say “interference”

 

