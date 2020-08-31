NFF in mourning as Head of ICT, Tolulope Abe, dies

The top hierarchy and rank-and-file of the Nigeria Football Federation have been thrown into deep mourning following the death on Saturday evening of the Federation’s Head of ICT, Mr. Tolulope Abe.

Abe passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja as a result of complications that arose after a surgery. He was 48.

Highly dedicated, diligent, energetic, savant, proficient and goal-driven, Abe exemplified hard work and industry, and was loved by all for his sapience, dynamism, sense of duty, productivity and humility.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, was at the late Abe’s house in Abuja on Sunday morning, where he met the grieving wife, children and the mother of the deceased. There were also members of the deceased’s church who came to console the family.

In company with a couple of members of NFF Management, Sanusi told late Abe’s wife: “This is a tragedy for Nigeria football. On behalf of the President, Board Members, Management and Staff of the NFF, I present to you our heartfelt condolence. This is a huge shock to us all. You have lost a loving husband, but we also have lost a dear friend and hardworking and dedicated member of staff.

“Surely, we all loved him, but God loves him more. We earnestly pray that Almighty God will give you the fortitude to bear this great loss, and also grant the soul of our friend, Tolulope Abe eternal rest.”

Abe’s departure was all the more painful coming three months and 24 days after the demise of Member of the NFF Executive Committee and Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Chidi Ofo Okenwa, and one-month-and-fortnight after the death of Board Member of the Nigeria Women Football League, Henrietta Ukaigwe.

Tributes have been pouring in from all football stakeholders including administrators, coaches, referees, league bodies and supporters of the game.

