NFF Inaugurates Interim Management Committee for NPFL

The President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau on Friday inaugurated the Interim Management Committee (IMC) saddled with the responsibility of management of the Nigeria Professional Football League. The inauguration held at the federation’s Secretariat (Sunday Dankaro House) inside Package B, Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja saw former Director General of National Sports Commission (NSC) Gbenga Elegbeleye confirmed as Chairman while Davidson Owumi was named as Secretary. Ayo Abdulrahaman was appointed as the Deputy Secretary of the IMC.

In September, 2022 the Federal Government declared the defunct League Management Company (LMC) illegal and ordered the NFF to withdraw the operating Licence from LMC. Gusau while addressing the media ordered the Committee to work on legal framework and commercialization of the League. He added that the body should also do all it takes to bring the League back on TV as well as reviewing Club Licensing.

“A month ago, Federal Government declared LMC an illegal entity. We therefore had meeting where we resolved that the IMC should be inaugurated with defined Term of Reference. “Former DG of NSC, Gbenga Elegbeleye is the Chairman of the Committee while Davidson Owumi becomes the Secretary. “The Committee is charged with the responsibility of running the League and should make sure that the League regain its glory, work on the legal framework that will make one of the best in Africa. The League Calendar should be in consonance with the rest of the World,” he said.

