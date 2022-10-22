Sports

NFF Inaugurates Interim Management Committee for NPFL

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau on Friday inaugurated the Interim Management Committee (IMC) saddled with the responsibility of management of the Nigeria Professional Football League. The inauguration held at the federation’s Secretariat (Sunday Dankaro House) inside Package B, Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja saw former Director General of National Sports Commission (NSC) Gbenga Elegbeleye confirmed as Chairman while Davidson Owumi was named as Secretary. Ayo Abdulrahaman was appointed as the Deputy Secretary of the IMC.

In September, 2022 the Federal Government declared the defunct League Management Company (LMC) illegal and ordered the NFF to withdraw the operating Licence from LMC. Gusau while addressing the media ordered the Committee to work on legal framework and commercialization of the League. He added that the body should also do all it takes to bring the League back on TV as well as reviewing Club Licensing.

“A month ago, Federal Government declared LMC an illegal entity. We therefore had meeting where we resolved that the IMC should be inaugurated with defined Term of Reference. “Former DG of NSC, Gbenga Elegbeleye is the Chairman of the Committee while Davidson Owumi becomes the Secretary. “The Committee is charged with the responsibility of running the League and should make sure that the League regain its glory, work on the legal framework that will make one of the best in Africa. The League Calendar should be in consonance with the rest of the World,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Atletico prepare €50m bid for Chukwueze

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Atletico Madrid have expressed interest in signing Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, ahead of the forthcoming season but the Rojiblancos are not prepared to meet Villarreal’s valuation of €50m for the player.   According to Spanish daily, Mundo Deportivo, Atletico manager Diego Simeone believes the Nigerian will fit perfectly into his project for the coming year. […]
Sports

National Principals Cup Opener: Igbobi College tackles Government College Kaduna in Agege

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is set for the ceremonial kick off of the National Principal’s Cup on Friday with the match between Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College, Kaduna at the Agege Stadium, Lagos. The Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare is expected to take the ceremonial kick off, even as Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide […]
Sports

Boxing: You must fight Usyk, WBO orders Joshua

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anthony Joshua has been ordered by the WBO to defend his championship against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight. The heavyweights have 10 days (until May 31) to strike a deal before purse bids will be called. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn had requested until Monday May 24 before the WBO issued an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica