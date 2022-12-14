Sports

NFF, Iraqi Football Association to explore avenues for greater collaboration

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and that of the Iraqi Football Association will interface and cross-fertilize sometime next month with a view to exploring avenues for greater cooperation and collaboration in the football sphere.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, during a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of Iraq to Nigeria, His Excellency Mr. Anwer Saeed, President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau expressed the keen desire of the NFF to collaborate with countries with pedigree in the game to ensure real growth for the Nigeria game from the grassroots.

“Our country has a solid pedigree in the game of football as well as over 200 million passionate football followers and stakeholders. We are aware of the fact that the people of Iraq are also very passionate about the game of football. It is important to seize the opportunity to explore areas of cooperation and collaboration that will benefit our two nations.

“Football is that big unifying factor that keeps getting bigger and stronger in holding the world together and assuming a greater role in international relations. It is also a soft power with a booming economy, and collaboration is needed to accomplish great things and attain higher levels.”

Iraq’s senior men team, nicknamed the Lions of Mesopotamia, won the Asian Cup in 2007 and have won the Arab Cup four times, and the country of 44 million people is known for its passion and high-decibel support for its football teams and clubs.

Responding, Saeed congratulated the NFF President on his victory in the elections and assured him that the Iraqi Football Association would be delighted by the offer to explore ways of greater collaboration, given Nigeria’s accomplishments in the game globally. He also mentioned the fact that a number of Nigerian footballers are presently plying their trade in the Iraqi league.

Also on the courtesy visit were the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi; Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire; Director of Competitions, Ruth David; Chief Protocol Officer, Emmanuel Ayanbunmi and Special Assistant to NFF President, Abubakar Barde. Mr. Ibrahim Al-Badri (Consul/Administrative Manager) and Mrs Sakina Al-Khalifa (Secretary to Head of Mission).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

UK gov okays stadium return for fans

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK government has paved the way for fans to return to matches in the autumn after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the next steps to ease coronavirus restrictions The Prime Minister said trials would begin to see larger gatherings occur in places like sports stadiums as well as announcing most remaining leisure centres […]
Sports

Arsenal, Aston Villa fight over Onuachu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Top English Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa have joined in the race to land Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, According to Corriere dello Sport, Genk striker Paul Onuachu is attracting interest from many clubs across England and Europe. Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the sides who seem to retain an interest in […]
Sports

Rohr frustrated at sacking before Afcon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gernot Rohr said on Monday he felt “huge frustration” following his sacking as Nigeria coach weeks ahead of the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Rohr was dismissed on Sunday due to poor performances with the biennial African tournament in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February. “It’s a huge frustration, but I don’t […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica