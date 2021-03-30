Sports

NFF: Laloko, astute administrator, peerless youth developer

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed shock and sadness at the death on Monday of a former Technical Director of the Federation and one-time Technical Adviser of The Gambia National Team, Chief Kashimawo Laloko. Chief Laloko, the Olori Parakoyi of Egbaland, died at the Sacred Hearts Catholic Hospital, Abeokuta at the age of 76.

 

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi described the late Laloko, as “an astute football administrator of the first grade and a peerless youth developer who was passionate, diligent and effervescent in  19his activities.”

Before his tour of duty as Technical Director of the NFF, Chief Laloko had pioneered youth football academy programmes in the country, with the Pepsi Football Academy that set enviable standards for the running of academies.

 

He drove the project with all his might, intellect, savvy, experience and left no one in doubt about his passion for the game, and particularly for youth football development.

 

“We have lost another big tree with the demise of Chief Laloko. He served the game and the nation with all his ardour and zest. We cannot question God.” Sanusi added.

