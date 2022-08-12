Sports

NFF lobbies FIFA to endorse tenure elongation

The crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at all fronts are still prevalent as the current board led by Amaju Pinnick has sent a letter to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) seeking more time before the elections of the body would take place.

In a letter sent to the world body on Wednesday August 9 and signed by General Secretary, Muhhamed Sanusi, the NFF led by Amaju Pinnick asked the world body to allow it stage the forthcoming election in January and not next month. Authoritative sources revealed that the letter had already been sent to FIFA before the NFF topshots informed the board members in an online platform of the federation.

The plan is to read the FIFA response at the AGA expected to take place next week. Our source added that the members were irked that a few people on the board took such decision without informing others from the beginning and they are hoping to use the response to extend the tenure at the Annual General Assembly scheduled for August 16 in Beyelsa State. “It is indeed a toboo. Rather than get the consent of the board members and the Congress before sending the letter to FIFA, the letter was sent. “There is no doubt, a few people at the top echelon of the current board want to remain in office beyond the September date,” our source revealed.

There is a tentative date of August 16 for the AGA in Beyelsa and another date of September 21 for the elective Congress in a yet to be decided venue but it is clear the current board is reluctant to leave office. “The majority of the board members are resolute to take out this current leadership for so many reasons especially because many of them were never informed about crucial decisive issues in the administration of the game,” our source added.

 

