NFF loses Head of Admin, Magaji Abdullahi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is in mourning following the death on Thursday night of its Head of Administration, Mallam Magaji Abdullahi. Abdullahi died after a brief illness. He was 54.

A native of Bakori in Katsina State, Magaji Abdullahi joined the staff of the Federation in May 2000, and rose to the position of Deputy Director in the Federal Civil Service before demise.

A diligent, hardworking and energetic officer, Abdullahi served conscientiously and with compassion, and will be remembered by Board Members, Management, Staff and all those he came across during service for his dedication and sense of duty.

His remains were interred at his residence in Mararaba area of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday morning.

Like this: Like Loading...