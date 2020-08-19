Sports

NFF management, staff to undergo COVID-19 tests

Management and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will undergo coronavirus pandemic tests at the Secretariat of the Federation, Sunday Dankaro House, National Stadium Complex, Abuja on Thursday.
General Secretary of the Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi addressed the management and staff on Wednesday, informing them that this becomes pertinent following the positive test of a member of the management.
“Apart from him testing positive, I also had issues and had to go for tests when I was feeling ill and uncomfortable. But the truth is most of us have had contact with one another over the days, thus it is important we do the tests.
“I want to appreciate the Federal Government immensely for their efforts so far to contain the pandemic, and also officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control for agreeing to come to the NFF offices to conduct the tests. After the tests, the offices and the entire complex will be disinfected in line with the protocols of the COVID19,” stated Dr. Sanusi.
Sanusi also disclosed that after the tests, the offices would be closed for the disinfection process, while management and staff will work from home. Once the results are out, those who tested negative will immediately resume work in the Secretariat while anyone who tests positive will be required to self-isolate for the period stipulated in the COVID-19 protocols by the Federal Government.

