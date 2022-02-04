Sports

NFF may axe Yobo, Aigbogun to accommodate Amuneke on Eagles bench

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comments Off on NFF may axe Yobo, Aigbogun to accommodate Amuneke on Eagles bench

The Nigeria Football Federation is mulling dropping Joseph Yobo and Paul Aigbogun from the Super Eagles technical crew to accommodate former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke. Sources confirmed that Amuneke had agreed to work under Eguavoen as the country prepares for the last lap of the FIFA World Cup with playoffs against Ghana scheduled for March. The NFF is keen on fortifying the technical bench but will have to dispense with bogus bench with the arrival of Amuneke. Another source informed our correspondent that the NFF wanted Amuneke to hold the dual role of replacing Eguavoen as the technical director and work under his former teammate as the assistant coach. “But Amuneke elected to work only as an assistant coach, declining the offer of the technical director,” the source said. Amuneke has long been linked with the Eagles job after he also played a similar role to Samson Siasia six years ago in a 2017 AFCON qualifier against Egypt.

Officials said the former Barcelona winger will bring his tactical awareness to bear on the Eagles against the Black Stars. He has consistently featured on the technical study groups for both FIFA and CAF. It has also been proposed to give NFF technical director Eguavoen a two-year contract with a remarkable improvement on his three Million Naira-a-month salary. This will thus finally put to rest speculations over the future of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who was announced as the man to take charge of the team after the AFCON but has yet to sign a contract.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Euro 2020: England, Scotland play draw as Sweden beat Slovakia

Posted on Author Reporter

*All square between Croatia, Czech Republic England and Scotland played out a goalless draw at Wembley to leave both countries with their hopes of reaching Euro 2020’s knockout stage very much alive. The first meeting between the men’s teams in a major tournament since Euro 96 was played out in a typically raucous atmosphere despite […]
Sports

MTN Nigeria congratulates Eagles on second round progression

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

MTN Nigeria, The official communications partner of the Nigerian football federation teams has congratulated the Super Eagles on their progression into the knockout round of the AFCON 2021 tournament. Nigerians are beginning to believe that this team can make the country proud. Leading the praises is the Chief Executive Officer MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola. “We […]
Sports

Ijebu North agog for Adelaja Tennis meet

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Citizen of Ijebu North Local Government Area area of Ogun State will witness the best of table tennis as the Adelaja Adeleke Adenuga Table Tennis championship takes centre stage between Wednesday December 29 and Thursday 30 at the Oru Town Hall, Oru, Ogun State. Adelaja Adenuga, the financier of the grassroots community sports championship, stated […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica