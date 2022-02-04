NFF may axe Yobo, Aigbogun to accommodate Amuneke on Eagles bench

The Nigeria Football Federation is mulling dropping Joseph Yobo and Paul Aigbogun from the Super Eagles technical crew to accommodate former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke. Sources confirmed that Amuneke had agreed to work under Eguavoen as the country prepares for the last lap of the FIFA World Cup with playoffs against Ghana scheduled for March. The NFF is keen on fortifying the technical bench but will have to dispense with bogus bench with the arrival of Amuneke. Another source informed our correspondent that the NFF wanted Amuneke to hold the dual role of replacing Eguavoen as the technical director and work under his former teammate as the assistant coach. “But Amuneke elected to work only as an assistant coach, declining the offer of the technical director,” the source said. Amuneke has long been linked with the Eagles job after he also played a similar role to Samson Siasia six years ago in a 2017 AFCON qualifier against Egypt.

Officials said the former Barcelona winger will bring his tactical awareness to bear on the Eagles against the Black Stars. He has consistently featured on the technical study groups for both FIFA and CAF. It has also been proposed to give NFF technical director Eguavoen a two-year contract with a remarkable improvement on his three Million Naira-a-month salary. This will thus finally put to rest speculations over the future of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who was announced as the man to take charge of the team after the AFCON but has yet to sign a contract.

