NFF, ministry agree on new Eagles Manager

•Finidi to replace Salisu as 1st assistant coach

•New Manager to take charge of friendlies

 

New Super Eagles Manager will be unveiled soon as the Nigeria Football Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have agreed on the employment of the foreign coach.

 

According to an information gathered by Sunday Telegraph, the ministry ensured due diligence in the employment process with an interview conducted for all the five coaches on the cards.

 

It was also revealed that other candidates were interviewed and given a fair chance to stake claim to become the manager of the country’s national team as against the only candidature of Jose Peseiro, initially announced by the NFF.

 

Among the new conditions, the new coach would be given a year contract with a six months review period where his performance would be evaluated.

Unlike the case of former coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, the contract of the new coach is drafted in such a way that mutual disengagement is possible without Nigeria getting the shorter end of the stick.

 

The key Performance Indices (KPIs) in place will ensure Nigeria is able to tap and get the best out of the new coach.

However, it was revealed that Portuguese coach,Jose Peseiro, still holds the ace, with an edge over others because of immediacy and availability plus willingness to live in Nigeria.

 

Also, the search for a top-rated handler would continue inspite of the present interim arrangement so as to put the Super Eagles up there where they belong. It was also revealed that Peseiro will be in charge of Super Eagles two friendly game expected to take place in USA against Mexico and Ecuador in June.

 

Meanwhile, former international and current Enyimba of Aba coach, Finidi George, would be replacing Salisu Yusuf as the 1st assistant to the new Technical Adviser with Salisu retaining his position as the CHAN head coach.

 

The former winger is said to move from 2nd assistant to 1st assistant in the new set up and the official announcement would be made soon.

 

